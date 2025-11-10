Feel Good with the Rep’s ‘Come from Away’

× Expand Photo by MarkFrohna Come From Away - Milwaukee REP Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents 'Come From Away' in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse November 4 –December 14, 2025. Pictured (L to R): Grace Bobber, Karen Ziemba, Joy Hermalyn, Gavin Gregory, Richard Ruiz Henry.

The Milwaukee Rep has accomplished two major achievements in 2025: recently opening its newly renovated and stunning Checota Powerhouse Theater. And the other? Inaugurating its new space with a terrific production of the “feel good musical” of the year, Come from Away. And just in time for the holidays.

Considering its source material—the horrific, world changing events of 9/11 and its never-ending tragic aftermath–Irene Sankoff and David Hein have fashioned a book with music and lyrics that celebrate the extraordinary acts of courage, kindness and hospitality among strangers in the face of ongoing fear, uncertainty and terror. All based on a true story.

When air space around the world was shut down during and

following the attacks, 38 planes carrying 7,000 passengers and crew —as well as animals—were diverted to the small town of Gander, on the island of Newfoundland. The town of 10,000 welcomed the stranded passengers with open arms, opening doors to their homes, school, library, wherever they could house and feed everyone. It was and remains a tribute to the power of mighty kindnesses within an overwhelming aura of evil, exuberant triumph in the midst of in compressible tragedy.

Impeccable Staging

Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Come From Away - Milwaukee Rep Milwaukee Repertory TheaterpresentsCome From Away in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse November 4 –December 14, 2025. Pictured (L toR): Dayna Jarae Dantzler and Adam Rennie.

And the Rep’s impeccable staging illuminates the inherent will to survive and even find joy in the smallest of moments and sharing amid the inevitable heartbreak of the incessant 24/7 news cycles.

Director Mark Clements has assembled a top-notch ensemble of 12 actors playing multiple roles, who move back and forth effortlessly, able to quickly shift moods as more and more news about the events become known. Under his tight knit direction, the staging takes on a life of its own, synergistic in hitting every mark on every beat. Add in the Celtic strains and upbeat folk music of a live—and lively—eight-piece band and the joy of just being OK and alive is reason enough to celebrate.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Come from Away’s musical numbers showcase the realities of dealing with so many people in such a small place (“Blankets and Bedding”) as well as the underlying fears and growing tensions of so many people thrown together, not knowing what will happen next (“Darkness and Trees,” “On The Edge”).

While friendships and relationships were made and lost during this historic true-life event in Gander, there remains an overwhelming sense of loss, always there, an undercurrent as to why all these strangers came together in the first place.

While Come from Away reminds us of man’s inhumanity to man, it also transcends that suffering, at least for a while. This production celebrates what it means to be alive—and what we can learn from it in moving forward—if we choose to do so.

Come from Away runs through December 14 in the Checota Powerhouse Theater. Run time: approximately one hour, 40 minutes with no intermission. Recommended for ages 10 and up. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761, or visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com