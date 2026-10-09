First Stage Creates Bilingual Masterpiece for Young Audiences

× Expand First Stage's 'Go Dog Go!'

It’s tempting to say that First Stage is “going to the dogs” to start their current season, but truly, this stage version of a beloved, 1961 children’s book is sure to win fans of all ages.

The early reader story, a staple of children’s literature for more than 50 years, is an impressive display of doggy daring. All of the actors are dressed like dogs in this 60-minute stage production. P.D. Eastman’s book has been adapted for the stage by Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz, with music by Michael Koerner and translations by Ana Maria Campoy.

The simple plot, told in a series of vignettes, covers things that young children can understand: work, play, day vs. night, birthday parties and dancing. The cast of seven “dogs,” led by professional actor Sarah Zapiain, offer a high-energy, fast-paced experience for first-time theatergoers.

Although audiences of all ages will enjoy this show, it seems to be best suited for children ages 3-7.

A Merry Mash-up of English and Spanish

The show’s dialogue is divided almost equally between English and Spanish, which allows multilingual children an opportunity to feel as though the theater company has something crafted especially for them. This sense of belonging continues throughout, as the result of nearly a year’s worth of work by the production team.

As the director explained in an earlier newspaper article, “(Children can) come into a space where they don’t typically hear Spanish and see their language written and spoken and celebrated.”

Children’s roles at First Stage typically feature a double cast. In the performance seen by this reviewer, the El Pequeño cast performed as Green Dog, Red Dog, Blue Dog, etc.

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The theater-in-the-round staging is ringed by two rows of small mats, where children can sit to watch the show. Above them are rows of cushy seats, perfect for parents, grandparents and adult guardians.

As the children settle down on their mats, characters begin performing right in front of them. Many scenes take place on a painted track. However, speed limits on the track are usually limited to “slow.” During the show, a procession of dogs go by in makeshift cars, scooters or on roller skates. The show’s set uses recognizable objects, such as recycled tires, a few ladders and wooden cut-outs, to create different scenes.

Plenty of Action and Fun Horseplay Between Characters

Director Michelle LoRicco keeps the action moving without overwhelming these young theatergoers. At times, audience interaction includes clapping along with a song, or even going onstage for a dance party.

Parts of the show focus on different colors and shapes, complemented by brightly colored costumes (Michelle Verbos) and many props. Lighting designer Marion Frank has her work cut out for her to keep up with all the shifting scenes. Lighting changes are particularly noticeable as the day slides into night, and the dogs go to sleep.

Older audience members may recall one of the book’s trademark sequences, in which a dog (Savannah Carlson) appears while wearing a hat. The lead dog (Zapiain) rejects the hat. In recurring scenes, the hats become more and more ostentatious as the dog attempts to find an attractive one. The final hat wins everyone’s approval.

Go Dog Go!/Ve Perro ¡Ve! continues through November 1 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center’s Goodman Mainstage Hall. The show runs 60 minutes without an intermission. For tickets, go to firstatage.org. For This production, First Stage is partnered with Human Animal Welfare Society (HAWS).