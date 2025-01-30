First Stage Debuts ‘Emily Song and the Queen of Night,” Bringing Brand New Superhero to Life

Expand 'Emily Song and the Queen of Night' by Marcus Yi banner

First Stage’s upcoming show teaches each of us about the song we sing within ourselves. Emily Song and the Queen of Night, written by award-winning writer Marcus Yi and directed by First Stage director Michelle LoRicco, is the story of a young girl who learns to harness her inner musical power to save everything that is important to her. First Stage is producing the play as a part of the TYA (Theater for Young Audiences) BIPOC Superhero Project, an initiative created to get more writers of color into mainstream theaters.

The show runs at First Stage at 325 W. Walnut St. from January 31 to February 16. For tickets and more information, visit the First Stage website.

“First Stage has always been committed to championing new work, and we were thrilled to partner with Marcus Yi on Emily Song and the Queen of Night. Marcus’s vision for Emily’s story, a musical origin tale combined with a larger series of children’s books, felt like the perfect fit for First Stage’s mission,” says LoRicco. “The musical follows Emily as she faces her first major challenge: a battle against the Queen of the Night and her followers, the Dissonance, a band of supernatural agents spreading chaos and disorder.”

The lesson taught by Emily Song on her journey stretches far beyond the realm of glee clubs or musical villains. The show is about perseverance, bravery and trusting oneself while teaching young girls that their inner potential is more powerful than they could imagine.

Authenticity, Energy and Heart

“Working with our young performers, Ginger Mai Foster and Alexandria Raye, has been an absolute delight. They bring authenticity, energy and heart to every moment, making Emily’s transformation from a girl with a secret to a hero we all root for feel incredibly real,” says LoRicco. “Through every iteration, Emily Song has remained such a relatable and inspiring character, a 12-year-old girl discovering her voice in a world that often tries to silence her. Marcus has crafted a true hero’s journey that captures the excitement of self-discovery, and Emily’s story resonates so deeply, especially as she begins to realize the power within her.”

The show is a part of a project that is designed to bring more BIPOC playwrights into the theater scene. The show is brand new and features many theatrical elements that are exciting for audiences. “This show is a fast-paced, high-energy adventure full of surprises. There are scenes, songs, dance numbers, puppets, music mage battles, monsters. Working on a new musical like this is a rare honor because we’re creating everything from scratch,” says LoRicco. “There’s no prior production to guide us, no existing material outside of references to Mozart’s opera, “The Magic Flute.” Our team has collaborated every step of the way to bring Marcus Yi’s vision to life. It’s been a thrilling, creative challenge to originate this world together.”

LoRicco hopes audiences will find empowerment in Emily’s story in Emily Song and Queen of Night. She says “After two years of development, one message stands out loud and clear. Young girls, especially girls of color, should never let their voices be silenced. Emily’s story reminds us all of the power in our voices—whether it’s to express ourselves, protect our communities, or stand up for what we believe in. This musical is an empowering call to action to make space for everyone’s voice and to celebrate the strength it takes to speak up and be heard.”