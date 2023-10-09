First Stage World Premiere Traces Life of NFL Champion Donald Driver

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage 'Dream, Quickie, Dream!' Denzel Taylor (left), Caiden Chambers (center) and "Lambeau" cast in First Stage's 'Dream, Quickie, Dream!'

In Dream, Quickie! Dream! First Stage crams a lot of action into a 75-minute play. With every scene, this show drives towards the goalposts with its uplifting tale of how a young boy overcomes a rough childhood and eventually attains NFL glory. The World Premiere of Dream, Quickie! Dream! opened Friday and continues through October 29.

The play is based on the life of former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver. Several years ago, Driver unknowingly started the process by writing three popular children’s books about “Quickie” (Driver’s childhood nickname). In the books, Driver overcomes his lack of height and his family circumstances to join his middle-school football team.

Quickie is a blend of gentle storytelling and lively, action-packed sequences that almost match the energy of watching a Packers game at Lambeau Field. The play was written by Gloria Bond Clunie and directed by Milwaukee theatrical whirlwind Dimonte Hemming, who has gained wide recognition as an actor, producer and director. The show was co-commissioned by First Stage and the Marcus Performing Arts Center. This production is staged in the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theatre.

As the play opens, an adult Donald Driver is coping with the demands of being a new father in addition to those as an NFL football player. The sleepless nights have taken a toll on Donald, and he desperately tries to calm his crying baby while trying to stay awake himself. Eventually, the woozy father is “rescued” by a young boy who is, in fact, a younger image of himself.

Adults may find themselves with a lump in their throat while watching the gentle interplay between the younger and older versions of Quickie, not to mention by the pride shown by a new dad for his son. Excellent performances are delivered by Denzel Taylor as the older Driver, and Caiden Chambers in the Lambeau cast as the younger Quickie. All First Stage shows are double-cast in regards to the younger performers, while the adult actors appear at every performance.

Younger Performers Have Opportunities to Shine

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo First Stage 'Dream, Quickie, Dream!' Tiago Patterson, Patrice L. Hood, and Allen D. Edge (rear) in First Stage's 'Dream, Quickie, Dream!' "Lombardi" cast

Although all of the younger performers are spot-on in their roles, Chambers is by far the most watchable actor onstage. Much of the credit goes to director Dimonte Henning, but it’s also clear that Chambers has natural talent – not only for acting, but also for rapping, singing and dancing, as he does here. Chamber is a local middle-school student, as are most of the other younger actors (but at least a couple are from area high schools).

Other highlights in the Lambeau cast (as seen on opening night) include Reece Davis as Martin (Quickie’s older brother), Shaun Brown as Billy (Quickie’s buddy on and off the football field), and Marica Olson as Christina. One of the play’s most popular “characters” (at least with the youngest kids) is Quickie’s dog, created by puppet coordinator Lonnae Hickman.

In the adult cast, talented actors impress in multiple roles. Taylor occasionally appears as Quickie’s middle-school coach (in addition to portraying the sleepless dad). Patrice Hood is exceptional as Quickie’s hard-working, single mother, who always has time to give her five kids a quick hug before going off to her job. Allen D. Edge plays Mr. Peters, a neighbor who helps look after the kids while Quickie’s mom is at work.

In fact, “hard work” seems to be the play’s overriding theme. It’s clear that the real Quickie didn’t reach his goals just by wishing hard, daydreaming or taking it easy. In the play, Quickie must prove his worth in various areas of his life, not only on the athletic field but also in school and at home.

Lost Dog Sends the Family on a Search Mission

Occasionally, Quickie messes up. In one scene he loses track of his prized puppy and then lies about its whereabouts to Mr. Peters, who gave him the pup. Quickie must learn a tough lesson about responsibility and truthfulness before he recovers his dog.

Although the show’s themes are fine for very young children to see, the play is better aimed at middle-school students who can relate to the situations Quickie faces. Quickie faces the disappointment of losing a big game, or a best friend who suddenly moves far away when his dad gets a new job. But Quickie’s determination to become a professional athlete continues to grow.

Dream, Quickie! Dream! is also supported by a lovely set (by Martin McClendon) that echoes the twin themes of Quickie’s early years in Houston as well as the cheering crowds of Lambeau Stadium. Lighting by Jasson Fassl further echoes the subtle, green-and-gold color scheme. Even costumes by Trinae Williams-Henning continue the Packers theme, with the young Quickie outfitted in a green-and-gold striped knit shirt.

Although you shouldn’t expect many full-blown production numbers here, the play’s movement (by Christopher Gilbert) ranges from hip-hop style dance moves to athletic warm ups. The overall effect of the actors, the sets, the costumes and the choreography is entrancing.

Photo courtesy First Stage Donald Driver Donald Driver

It's fitting that the world premiere of this heartwarming show occurs in Wisconsin, where Super Bowl champion Donald Driver spent all 14 years of his professional career as part of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, there’s a statute and a street sign near the stadium dedicated in his honor.

Opening night audiences were greeted by a pre-show speech by Donald Driver himself. His megawatt smile and enthusiasm haven’t waned a bit, and the ageless Driver still looks ready to suit up and take the field. It was clear from Driver’s remarks that he hopes bringing his own story about overcoming adversity to focus on greatness will inspire children to pursue their own dreams.

Adult members of the audience, a number of whom were dressed in Packers’ jerseys emblazoned with number 80, were more than ready to be touched, inspired and entertained by the play. And they couldn’t have been happier to share the experience with Driver, their home team hero.

First Stage couldn’t have kicked off its 37th season with a timelier show.

Dream, Quickie! Dream! continues through October 29 at the Todd Wehr Theater at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, call 414-273-2964, visit firststage.org or the box office at 929 W. Water St.