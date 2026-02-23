First Stage’s Cozy Adaptation of a Classic Children’s Story

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo Peter Pan and Wendy - First Stage (2026) Todd Denning (front left), Marko Van Slyke (front right), and cast in Peter Pan and Wendy. First Stage, 2026.

Fantasy flits across a small stage with small actors as First Stage presents a staging of Peter Pan and Wendy. Director Jeff Frank deftly brings to the stage a cozy, little adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic. Tori Watson lends the stage considerable warmth as Mrs. Darling, mother of a few children who are about to go off on an adventure. Todd Denning plays opposite sides of the same ensemble in the roles of the benevolent patriarch Mr. Denning and the villainous Captain Hook.

The scenery glides across the small stage in various formations to render the children’s bedroom and various places in Neverland. Scenic Designer Sarah Hunt-Frank has done a remarkable job of bringing across various locations in a grand adventure with very few scenic elements. Particularly impressive work is brought to the stage by Puppet Designer Nicki Kulas, who also manages some very clever work with minimal elements. The crocodile that haunts Captain Hook is particularly clever in a multi-part construction.

There’s been sharp work done in assembling the extended cast. Pirates are played by adults. Nearly every other member of the cast is a child. It’s nice to see Peter Pan played by an actual boy rather than some adult actor. The distinct emotional dynamic between Peter and Wendy has a solid grounding in aesthetic harmony as a couple of child actors navigate their way through the adventure with a comfortably large ensemble. The entire ensemble has quite a few places and spaces to go and inhabit over the course of a very brief dreamlike dance across the stage. There is a really good job of keeping the action moving without making it feel at all rushed.

First Stage’s production of Peter Pan and Wendy runs through March 22 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, on 929 N. Water St. For ticket reservations and more, visit First Stage online.