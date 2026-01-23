First Stage’s ‘Lovabye Dragon’ Debuts in 3D

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo ‘Lovabye Dragon’ - First Stage (2026) Mac Heinrich (center) and cast in Lovabye Dragon. First Stage, 2026.

Filling the stage of the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center with wonder and awe, Lovabye Dragon will premier on Saturday, Jan. 24; presented by First Stage and adapted by Jeff Frank, a 30-year veteran of the company. The show is based on the Dragon and Girl books by Barabara Joosse, an author from Port Washington, who has authored 58 books.

The show was born as an idea by Jeff Frank after he was introduced to Joosse and her book, Lovabye Dragon. Frank and Joosse created the story arc for the play using Lovabye Dragon, and two other works by the author in 2016. The soundtrack was formed mostly by using the catalog of the “Kindie” band Happy Racers, adjusting lyrics as needed. In addition, the team at First Stage wrote a couple of originals for the show following the vision of Jeff Frank.

His daughter Marion Frank is directing the play, marking her debut as a director. “It’s been really special to be able to direct this play that my Dad wrote,” she said. She further explained how their strong chemistry led to the success of creating this project describing. “When he [Jeff] stands up, I already know what he’s going to say. It’s such a gift to have that type of a relationship where you can finish each other's sentences.”

The performance itself is made for an audience of 3-8-year-olds and is a story of the relationship between a dragon and girl. Its cast includes two groups of young learners, and adult members who help to run the puppeteering and lead the show. It explores themes of friendship and togetherness through an inspiring and whimsical story helping viewers both engage and learn.

Though not its primary emphasis, the play also focuses on personal identity, seeking to help inspire a healthy balance of togetherness and individuality. “As much as the show is about friendship and community, it is also about independence. I think there’s something really powerful about Girl’s journey leaving the castle,” said Marion. “I hope it inspires parents and guardians to have conversations with their kids about [the ability] to do anything, try things, make mistakes.”

Lifting Up Young People

Moreover, Lovabye Dragon builds off of a long body of work by First Stage of engaging youth in theater and building life skills while advancing education in the process. Founded in 1987, the group enrolls over 10,000 students each year in its theater in education programs. It seeks to lift up young people through engagement in theatre, providing them a space to be heard and to express their interests.

“First Stage teaches young people their voices matter, their opinions matter,” Marion explained. “There’s a lot of bad children's theater, where it's pandering and doesn’t respect the intelligence of the audience,” added Jeff. “These kids—though they might be 3-6—they’re smart and they’re honest and they’re authentic and they recognize that inauthenticity. There’s a true heart to this show.”

Importantly, the setting of the show is unique. Lovabye Dragon takes place on a hexagonal stage that sits squarely in the middle of a room, surrounded by four sets of bleachers for viewing. Thus, the stage is a space where the artists and the audience directly engage with one another. The stage boundaries are merely to denote the presence of a stage rather than its true limits in this unique setting.

The audience is “really thrust more into the world, rather than watching the world,” said Jeff about the play’s setting.

Previously run as a show in 2D on a proscenium stage, Marion directed the change to 3D format. This involved changing to 3D puppets from the original 2D shadow puppets to better utilize the space for maximum audience engagement.

“I think shifting to 3D puppets allows all of our audience to get a view,” she said about the change.

Lovabye Dragon is a work of art, with its puppetry, setting and writing contributing to its intrigue and watchability. The play runs through February 15 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St. Don’t miss your chance to catch this father adapted, daughter directed play by First Stage. For tickets, visit firststage.org