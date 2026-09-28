‘Footloose’ is ‘Almost Paradise’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Footloose cast - Milwaukee Rep (2026) Milwaukee Rep presents "Footloose." Pictured: the cast of "Footloose" (2026).

Just mention the term “footloose” and the catchy song by Kenny Loggins immediately springs to mind. After all, it was a hit movie on 1984 and 14 years later, adapted for the stage as Footloose: the Musical. Also a big hit, the musical contains a number of the movie’s hits (“Holding Out for a Hero,” “Let’s Hear it for the Boy,” “Almost Paradise”).

And now, Footloose: the Musical is onstage at the Milwaukee Rep in an excellent production that features a top-notch cast and high-energy fancy footwork that dazzles with literal leaps and bounds (back flips too!)

For those unfamiliar with the storyline: Ren and his mother leave Chicago for the rural small town of Beaumont where dancing is banned. Being the picked-on outsider—who loves to dance—he decides to challenge the authorities, headed up by the local preacher, Rev. Moote. As the tragic reasoning for the dance ban unfolds, Ren finds romance with another “outsider,” the preacher’s daughter, Ariel. Footloose builds to its inevitable conclusion when Ren makes his argument to reverse the ban in front of the town council. And when he is defeated, Ren still finds a way to bring the community and its inhabitants back to the inherent joys of dancing and all the ensuing excitement and fun that follow.

‘80s Nostalgia

Part of the fun of Footloose is just hearing all the great hits from the ‘80s it contains, as nostalgic as it is timeless. Directed and choreographed by Steven Mear, this production achieves higher heights in terms of its level of professionalism. This is one of the very best musical stagings seen yet at the Rep. Mear, who previously choreographed the Rep’s Guys and Dolls and Ragtime, seamlessly blends the various styles of dancing with a tight-knit direction that elevates the entire production and lets the cast shine collectively as well as individually

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The leads and supporting cast do a phenomenal job in their roles. Keyon Pickett as Ren perfectly captures the independent spirt of the outsider trying to fit in while he finds his way. His vocals and dancing prowess only enhance the numbers, and Pickett hits his mark every time. Ditto for his preacher daughter counterpart, Natalie Welch as Ariel (in the role through October 11). She brings a sass and a spunk that is as defiant and compassionate when dealing with her inner-conflicted, emotionally shut down preacher father.

In one of his finest roles yet on the Milwaukee stage, Steven Koehler anchors this production with a remarkable, three-dimensional performance that peels back the layers of this preacher man who helps so many others but is unable to help himself. He completely immerses himself into the role and grounds it as Ren’s polar opposite. (Or so we think).

And the spot-on performances continue: Jackey Good as the dutiful yet yearning preacher’s wife; Dimonte Henning as the closed-minded high school coach and especially Carson Zoch as the shy, awkward Willard Hewitt who befriends Ren and helps him try to fit in as Ren does for Willard. Zoch’s comic relief evolves and grows, especially when n it comes to watching his character learn to dance.

So, if you “gotta cut loose, footloose” style, then “kick off your Sunday shoes” and head on over to the Milwaukee Rep. Footloose: The Musical is a surefire way to “lose your blues,” kick up your heels and dance, dance, dance.

Footloose: The Musical runs through November 1 in the Checota Powerhouse Theater. Approximate running time: two hours, 20 minutes with one intermission. For more information, call the Rep Box Office at (414)-224-1761 or visit www.milwaukeerep.com