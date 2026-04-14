Forte Theatre Confirms Appeal of ‘Mamma Mia!’

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Mamma Mia - Forte Theatre Company (2026) Forte Theatre Company performs 'Mamma Mia!' (2026)

Forte Theatre closes its current season with a blockbuster musical, the endlessly entertaining Mamma Mia! The production opened last weekend in Franklin and continues through April 19.

The cavernous Saber Center for the Performing Arts (in Franklin High School) has a capacity to overshadow some small-scale musicals. That’s not a problem with Mamma Mia! The production fills the entire space with glorious music (by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of the Swedish pop group ABBA), amazing dancing and an elaborate set that depicts a taverna in the Greek islands. The musical was written by British playwright Catherine Johnson.

At the center of this blissful Greek idyll is Donna (Kathy Pyeatt), who traveled here after college. She fell in love with the place and oversaw construction of an inn, while also caring for her daughter, Sophie (Hope Riesterer). That was 20 years ago. Now, Sophie is preparing to wed her fiancé, Sky (Liam Ledford). Sophie wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but she isn’t quite sure who he is. Donna raised Sophie alone as an unwed mother. However, Sophie finds some tantalizing clues in Danna’s old diary. She decides to secretly invite Donna’s three former lovers to her wedding, thinking that she will certainly recognize which one is her father.

On Broadway, On Screen

Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Mamma Mia! - Forte Theatre Company (2026) Forte Theatre Company performs 'Mamma Mia!' (2026)

The rest of the story will be familiar to anyone who has seen Mamma Mia! on Broadway (where it was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2002), or its latest revival (which closed in February). In Milwaukee, Skylight Music Theatre offered Mamma Mia! as part of its 2022 season.

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Then there’s the hit film (which also generated a sequel). It’s rumored that shooting might begin this summer for Mamma Mia! 3, which also would star Meryl Streep as Donna and Amanda Seyfried as Sophie.

The Forte version certainly brings a much-needed breath of fresh air to Wisconsin’s endless winter. Directed by Forte’s artistic director Randall Dodge, it succeeds on all levels. A cast of talented and enthusiastic performers enact the script which binds together some of ABBA’s best-known tunes (“Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Thank You for the Music,” etc.).

Music director Vanessa Shroeder-Weber keeps vocals well-paced with the production’s recorded soundtrack.

The Show’s Youthful Spirit

The show is off to a particularly strong start with the song, “Honey, Honey,” which introduces the trim, leggy Sophie and two of her bridesmaids (Megan Miller, Emmeline Buesing). The number is so well crafted (with a nod to choreographer Karl Miller) that one can’t help smiling throughout. All three actors are perfectly cast, especially Riesterer as a captivating Sophie. Her strong, clear vocals and hopeful demeanor capture the youthful spirit that this role requires.

Not to be outdone, Donna is soon joined by her two ride-or-die pals who once performed with her as a girl group, “Donna and the Dynamos.” There’s unmarried Rosie (Candace Decker, remembered as the spirited Dolly Levi in Forte’s Hello, Dolly!) and Tanya, a socialite who has been married (and divorced) three times. As Tanya, Rebi Davies (who played a female soldier in Forte’s South Pacific) is a tall, elegantly dressed figure amid the more casually attired island arrivals (costumes by Nikki Heiniger).

The middle-aged trio creates a nicely done bedroom version of “Dancing Queen” (using hairbrushes and curling irons as microphones), but their follow-up “Souper Trouper” felt a bit deflated, especially when the intentionally robotic chorus joined in.

The production’s star attractions are the three men who arrive at the wedding by Sophie’s invitation. Each of these characters thinks they’ve been invited by Donna, their former love interest. As the guys react to the news, and their shock, awkwardness and confusion are great fun to watch. The men include British banker Harry Bright (Karl Miller, who also choreographs the show), American architect Sam Carmichael (Steven Pfisterer) and Australian world traveler Bill Austin (Joel Kopischke). The second-act wardrobe reveal involving one of the guys earns the biggest laugh of the night.

In staging Mamma Mia! Forte Theatre ends its season on a high note, with a professionally crafted show that is sure to provide an evening of pure fun. ABBA lovers who can’t wait to hear another round of the group’s greatest hits (including a curtain call to the tune of “Waterloo,”) are in for a treat. Forte continues to meet its goal of bringing the thrill of live theater to Milwaukee’s southwest communities. One can hardly wait for the next Forte season to debut in mid-fall.

Mamma Mia! continues through April 19 at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts, 8222 S. 51stt St., Franklin. Parking is free and easily accessible. For tickets, go to ForteTheatreCompany.org, or call the box office at 414-366-3634.