Forte Theatre Creates South Seas Magic in ‘South Pacific’

More than 75 years after it debuted on Broadway, South Pacific continues to draw audiences to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s romantic vision of the South Seas. Forte Theatre has created its own version of this classic musical, which opened last weekend in Franklin. The musical continues through October 19.

A bit of history is in order. When South Pacific opened on Broadway (1949), in a production starring Ezio Pinza and Mary Martin, the show was a sensation. Based on a novel by James A. Michener, and co-written by Joshua Logan, South Pacific won a Pulitzer Prize and received a Tony Award for Best Musical. The show is set in the South Seas during World War II. During this time, the U.S. Navy and Marines had units stationed on several islands to detect Japanese aircraft, ships and submarines passing through the area. Romance unexpectedly blooms beneath this picturesque setting of lush palm trees and pristine beaches.

A 1958 film of the same title was also a smash hit, although it won only a single Academy Award. The film starred Rossano Brazzi (as Emile de Becque) and Mitzi Gaynor (Ensign Nellie Forbush).

One of the Most Memorable Scores in Musical History

Whether viewed onstage or on film, South Pacific is nothing without its memorable score. Thankfully, the Forte production succeeds in showcasing its string of beautiful melodies. Standards such as, “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Springtime,” “There Is Nothing Like a Dame” and “This Nearly Was Mine” are impressively delivered by a large, talented cast.

Most impressive of all is Forte co-founder, artistic director and show director Randall Dodge, who appears for the first time in a Forte Theatre show. As French planter Emile de Becque, Randall lends a deep, resonant operatic voice to his character. This follows the lead of the original Broadway production as well as the film (although songs by the film’s Emile were dubbed by Metropolitan opera star Giorgio Tozzi).

(Older Milwaukee audiences may recall seeing Tozzi perform at the local Melody Top tent theater.) Residents of all ages who are regular theatergoers may recall Dodge playing a wily Fagin in a recent Skylight Music Theatre production of Oliver!

Racism Casts an Ugly Shadow

As Emile, Dodge persuasively communicates his growing attraction to a much younger American nurse, Nellie Forbush (Megan Miller). Emile is smitten by her upbeat demeanor and loveliness, and he can envision her brightening the last chapters of his life. On her part, small-town girl Nellie is captivated by Emile’s knowledge and sophistication. Their physical attraction is palpable, too.

However, their love story is shattered when Nellie learns of Emile’s half-Polynesian children, whom he had with his deceased wife. (Finley Brown and Apollo Nguyen do an exceptional job as the children, enchanting the audience with their rendition of the song, “Dites Moi.”)

The specter of racism also puts a damper on the show’s other romance, between American Lieutenant Joseph Cable (Josh Pope) and a young island girl, Liat (Heather David). Cable realizes that his family and friends “back home” would never accept Liat as his wife. Cable and Nellie sing the plaintive “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught,” a song which promotes the idea of learned racism.

While this controversial song nearly derailed a national tour of South Pacific in the early 1950s (for promoting mixed relationships), it is more of a relic today.

Of all the glittering songs in South Pacific, none is more impressive than Randall Dodge’s magnificent delivery of “Some Enchanted Evening.” This scene alone between Emile and Nellie is worth the price of admission.

As a side note, Forte’s production gets off on a particularly strong start. It opens with black-and-white newsreel footage projected on a side wall. The footage depicts the arrival of American nurses (by battleship) to the South Seas islands during World War II. Dozens of smiling, waving young nurses are quickly whisked by Jeep to a nearby field hospital. This footage makes South Pacific particularly relevant to audiences who are too young to recall the war.

Nellie Shines in Her Dramatic Scenes

All the leads are nicely played, with Megan Miller (as Nellie) most convincing in the show’s more dramatic moments (as opposed to Nellie’s goofball, spunky side). Nellie becomes the unit’s “unofficial sweetheart,” at least to American sailor Luther Billis (Matthew Umstot). His big scene comes in Act II, when a gender-switching Billis appears in a coconut bra and grass skirt to become “Honey Bun” in the unit’s Thanksgiving talent show.

Assistant director and choreographer Karl Miller (who also appears as several minor characters in the show) pulls out all the stops in this bit of makeshift entertainment “for the troops.” A bevy of nurses (under Nellie’s direction) are just clunky enough as they attempt some professional dance moves (the June Taylor Dancers they are not). Outspoken sailors in the crowd risk getting a punch from Billis for making catcalls about his “feminine” performance. It’s probably the funniest scene in the show.

The musical’s songs are accompanied by a small orchestra, under the direction of Jim Van Deusen. Costumes (by Nikki Heiniger) are another strong point, as are the gorgeously painted backdrops (by set designer Bob Sagadin).

Forte’s South Pacific hits on all cylinders, making this a must-see show for the whole family. Please note: At a running time of nearly three hours (including intermission), the show may be a bit long for very young viewers.

South Pacific continues through Sunday, Oct. 19 at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts, 8222 S. 51stt St., Franklin. Parking is free and easily accessible. For tickets, go to ForteTheatreCompany.org, or call the box office at 414-366-3634.