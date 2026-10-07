Forte’s ‘Annie’ Almost Bursts with Optimism

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Forte Theatre Company's 'Annie'

Forte Theatre Company opens its seventh season with a heartwarming production of the musical, Annie. The show opened last weekend and continues through October 11 at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts (in Franklin High School).

The Tony Award-winning musical is set in 1933, when Americans everywhere were struggling through the Great Depression. In one New York City orphanage, run by the horrible Miss Hannigan (an outstanding Lydia Rose Eiche), a contingent of motley orphans must eat cold mush for breakfast and bend to the will of their cruel headmistress. As expected, the orphans are dressed in tattered rags (costumes by Nikki Heiniger).

The 1977 Broadway musical features music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan. It is based on the popular 1924 comic strip. To give you an idea of how much time has elapsed since its opening, Broadway’s “original” Annie, Andrea McArdle, is now 62 years old.

It’s easy to see why the musical remains such a hit. Like a similar musical, Oliver!,” Annie derives its charm from a crew of adorable, unwashed urchins. All of Forte’s child actors do an astonishing job of mastering the show’s complex musical requirements and choreography (by Tori Watson). Many of the children (as well as the adult actors) are Forte regulars who do excellent work here.

Powerhouse Performance by Forte’s Annie

Actor Arya Eden dominates the stage as the curly-haired orphan, Annie. Eden, a 2024 winner of “Racine’s Got Talent,” demonstrates her vocal talents in the show’s hit tune, “Tomorrow.” Eden is convincing throughout as she shoulders the many duties in the title role. She’s often joined by the other orphans, such as in the show’s other hit song, “It’s a Hard Knock Life.”

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The heart of the show is Annie’s unbridled optimism and spunk. When a smartly dressed Grace Farrell (Hope Riesterer) knocks on Miss Hannigan’s door, she inquires whether it’s possible for an orphan to spend Christmas with her employer, Oliver Warbucks (Shawn Holmes). Annie manages to “get the job,” as it were, despite Miss Hannigan’s misgivings.

When Annie tells Grace that she doesn’t have a winter coat, Grace promises her that a fashionable department store will be the first stop on their way to the Warbucks’ estate. It indicates the opulence that Annie can expect in her rags-to-riches transformation.

Annie’s exit from the orphanage gives Miss Hannigan a chance to swill some booze and lament her situation in the hilarious tune, “Little Girls.” Miss Hannigan’s next visitors are her sleazy, cocky brother, Rooster (JT Walker) and his dim-witted girlfriend (Samantha Knapp). Together, they create a toasty morsel out of their song, “Easy Street.” It’s one of the highlights of the first act and makes this couple a welcome presence in the second act.

Once Annie is outfitted with a coat and arrives at the Warbucks mansion, she is introduced to the large staff. The ensemble (of maids, cooks and butlers) does a terrific job, starting with the song, “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here.” They display some of the best dance moves this show has to offer.

In the key role of a stuffy millionaire, Oliver Warbucks, actor Shawn Holmes seems to thaw a bit quickly to Annie’s charms. But even if he’s hooked early on, he distinguishes himself as an unforgettable character. The chemistry between Annie and Daddy Warbucks must seem genuine, and these actors do their best to fulfill this requirement.

Praise also goes to William Molitor in the role of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In this role, Molitor acting talents are abetted by his ability to deliver an almost-identical replica of FDR’s voice. The scene taking place in the presidential office reminds Annie (and us) that Americans can truly achieve their dreams with vision and hard work, reminiscent in Roosevelt’s “New Deal.”

Who Let the Dogs Out?

Director Randall Dodge, who’s also Forte’s artistic director, does an outstanding job here. However, there is one notable exception. During the performance seen by this reviewer, the dog Sandy (not his real name) seemed oblivious to any stage directions he had been given. He also forgot all of his lines. Instead, the shaggy-haired pooch wandered all over the stage, sniffing his other actors and looking for treats.

Despite his lapses in stage etiquette, Sandy is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser who is sure to be an audience favorite at every performance.

Notable actors in the show’s minor roles include TV morning-show entertainment host Ryan Jay (as a radio presenter), and his singing assistants, the Boylan sisters (Vivan Romano, Sophia Roth, and Megan Kaminsky).

As with a number of Forte’s shows, the staging relies mainly on a series of colored backdrops (scene design by Bob Sagadin). Minimal set pieces are whisked onstage and off with ease, allowing the 2 hour, 30-minute show to flow along more quickly. Lighting (light design by local pro Alan Piotrowitz) complements the sets nicely, assisted by sound designer Liam Ledford. The singers are accompanied by recorded music.

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Forte’s production of Annie offers the young and young-at-heart a chance to enjoy a show that’s a joy to watch from start to finish. Who can argue with the appeal of singing orphans; tap-dancing radio talent; a pint-sized, scruffy dog; an unlikely romance and a guest appearance by Franklin D. Roosevelt? Truly, this show has it all.

Annie continues through October 11 at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts, 8222 S. 51st St., Franklin. The show runs about 2 hours, 30 minutes with an intermission. Parking is free and easily accessible. For tickets, go to fortetheatrecompany.org, or call the box office at (414) 366-3634.