Forte’s ‘Secret Garden’ Blooms with Musical Talent

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna The Secret Garden by Forte Theatre Company The Forte Theatre performs 'The Secret Garden'

Forte Theatre Company closes its fifth season with an enchanting production of The Secret Garden, which opened on Saturday night at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. Performances continue through April 13.

The Tony Award-winning 1991 musical is based on a Victorian children’s book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. It was refashioned by Marsha Norman (book) and lucy Simon (music). The Broadway production won several Tony Awards (one of them went to young newcomer Daisy Eagan, who played Mary).

The Secret Garden’s success as a novel and, eventually, a musical, is based on its message of hope, resilience and personal growth. As it begins, a young girl (Mary) lines in India with her British parents. It’s 1906, and she lives a life of relative luxury. When Mary is suddenly orphaned by a cholera outbreak, she is abruptly shipped off to an uncle in Yorkshire, England. The uncle lives in a remote mansion with his brother and disabled son, Colin.

Mary must unluck many secrets within her new home and its gardens, despite the efforts of a stern housekeeper, Mrs. Medlock (Candace Decker). She constantly scolds Mary and tells her not to wander off. Overall, the mansion is an unhappy home. Mary mourns the loss of her parents, and her uncle Archibald (sympathetically played by Stephen Pfisterer) is haunted by thoughts of his deceased wife, Lily.

The strong-willed Mary claims that she hates her new home and everyone who lives there. She is particularly brutal to the headmistress of a distant boarding school, who at first believes she can charm Mary with a few kind words. However, the headmistress soon learns that she has met her match (which results in one of the show’s funniest scenes).

The headmistress has been summoned by the uncle’s brother, Neville (Jared Brandt Hoover). He has an ulterior motive to take over the property once Mary, Archibald and Colin (a compelling Silvia Stoeger) leave once and for all.

Mystifying Ghostly Gallery

The Forte production’s first act is brimming with characters both ghostly and real, which makes it somewhat confusing to follow the plot. The reappearing ghost of the young, beautiful Lily (Lydia Rose Eiche) is joined by the ghosts of Mary’s parents, Albert (Dan Kerkman) and Rose (Kathy Pyeatt). Some of the deceased party guests act as sort of a Greek chorus.

Things snap into place more securely into place in the second act, when the well-established main characters dominate the action.

In the Forte Theatre production, 11-year-old Mary is played by 12-year-old dynamo Allyson Lindberg. She is near-perfect for the part, and not just because of her age. Lindberg channels the character’s complexity, as she begins as a spoiled, ill-tempered child and eventually becomes a caregiver (for cousin Colin) and psychic healer for Archibald. Mary’s strength and determination allow her to reunite this newly discovered family. Assisting her in this process is a somewhat mystical Dickon (excellently represented by Lucas Drube) and longtime gardener Ben (Tom Marks).

Rarely does one have an opportunity to witness such a musically gifted cast as found in this production. All of the main characters have voices that soar and blend with precision. The tunes are backed up by a small, onstage orchestra (under the music direction of Ryan Cappleman, who also directs). Spot-on choreography by Tulsi Shah infuses an eastern Indian vibe into some of the dance sequences. Shah also appears onstage as Ayah, who was Mary’s mentor and nanny in India.

Orchestra Adds to Production

The orchestra and vocals are nicely blended (by sound designer Liam Ledford). The production is staged in an attic, which is transformed to bedrooms for Mary and Colin (set design by KyLee Hennes). Miraculously, some stage magic transforms the attic to an abundant secret garden in the final scenes.

Finally, the vivid costumes (by Nikki Heiniger) bring the musical to life, with period outfits that take us to India, or England, as the show requires.

The Secret Garden is excellent family entertainment on every level, especially for older children and teens. It also showcases some of the city’s top talent. Secret Garden is definitely worth a visit before the show closes later this month.

The Secret Garden continues through April 13 at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts, 8222 S. 51st St., Franklin. The show runs about 2 hours, 15 minutes with an intermission. Parking is free and easily accessible. For tickets, go to fortetheatrecompany.org, or call the box office at 414-366-3634.