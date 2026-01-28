Genius, Rivalry and Madness Depicted in Skylight’s ‘Amadeus’

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Matt Daniels in 'Amadeus' - Skylight Music Theatre (2026) Matt Daniels (Antonio Salieri) in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Amadeus running January 23 through February 8, 2026.

Although Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus is essentially a tribute to one of history’s most famous composers, it also contemplates the mysteries that surround the life and death of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Amadeus opened last weekend and continues through February 8.

It should be noted that Shaffer’s complex tale about Mozart’s life takes a bit of dramatic license with the facts. The play begins with the musings of one of Mozart’s older colleagues, Antonio Salieri. It is set in 18th century Vienna.

In the opening scene, Salieri is age 70. He feels the nearness of death. He mentions that it has been more than 30 years since Mozart died, and Salieri is thinking about his own role during the years he shared with Mozart.

The scene quickly shifts to an earlier time, when a young Salieri fervently prays to God for divine intervention. He believes that musical gifts are passed to man from God himself. He pledges to lead a virtuous life in exchange for becoming a great composer.

Eventually, Salieri (Matt Daniels) succeeds in drawing the admiration of his colleagues and in the patronage of Emperor Joseph II. It seems as though Salieri’s pledge to God is paying off. Joseph II (Joe Picchetti) isn’t the sharpest sword in the armament. Still, he finds Salieri’s tunes to be particularly pleasing.

Much to the dismay of Salieri and his established musical colleagues, a young Mozart arrives from Salzberg. Mozart’s reputation as a child prodigy is well-known, as his father Leopold arranged royal engagements for him across Europe. We learn from Mozart himself that he was adored for his musical skill as well as his youth, attracting particular attention from royal ladies. All this attention pleased Mozart. He therefore concluded that such adulation would follow him for the rest of his life.

Was Mozart’s Career Ruined by Salieri?

But Salieri had other plans for Mozart, and he begins plotting Mozart’s downfall. To be fair, Mozart does his own part to hasten his disfavor. His ill-timed rantings fall within earshot of older, more powerful men who could do him a great deal of good (played by Mohammad N. ElBsat, Joel Kopischke and Ben George). Even worse, Mozart’s demeanor is crudely childish as well as child-like.

For Mozart, music was indeed child’s play. It came so easily and naturally to him that his music appeared fully formed in his brain faster than the notes could be written on the staff. This was in stark contrast to Salieri’s own plodding approach to writing music.

Skylight Music Theatre does a superior job in tackling the many challenges that Amadeus presents. It is a long play, running nearly three hours (with one intermission). But time seems to fly by when witnessing this splendid production, which is visually and aurally exciting from start to finish.

The large cast (under the direction of Karen Estrada) works splendidly as an ensemble. However, it is Matt Daniels (as Salieri) who draws the most attention. His excellent performance is the heart and soul of this production. He appears to time-shift his appearance effortlessly, which is a mark of professional distinction.

The intended irony in Amadeus is that Salieri and Mozart alone realize that Mozart’s music will endure forever, while Salieri’s more-pedestrian efforts will be soon forgotten. Salieri cannot fathom why God favors this profane, noxious young upstart. He therefore rejects God, only to find that he is not punished, but rewarded with more wealth and fame.

A Strong Supporting Cast

The talented Zach Thomas Woods succeeds in depicting Mozart’s dichotomy: his Mozart is both astonishingly gifted and personally repellent. For instance, once Mozart and Constanze are married, he unknowingly puts her into an impossible position (involving Salieri) that threatens her reputation and dignity.

Supporting players are all exceptional. Rachael Zientek excels in her ability to channel Mozart’s wife, Constanze. Her character starts as a giddy lover, eventually becoming a more responsible mother and wife. While Mozart’s extravagant ways thrust them ever further into poverty, she finds she cannot turn her back on the man she loves so deeply.

As a pair of society spies who update Salieri on Mozart’s every move, Doug Clemons and Samantha Sostarich offer more than their brief appearances allow. They exit the stage leaving the audience wanting more from these delicious characters. Brennan Martinez is also exceptional as Salieri’s star pupil and Mozart’s sexual conquest.

Small Orchestra Interprets Mozart’s Music

Music director Janna Vinson is a wonder as she manages to direct her small onstage orchestra while also performing on piano. At her command, Mozart’s music pours forth with more vigor and richness than one could expect from a few musicians. Credit also goes to sound director John Tanner for expertly balancing instrumental music, singing and the play’s dialogue.

Admiration for this production of Amadeus would not be complete without mentioning the glorious period costumes (by Kristina Sneshkoff), and the 18th-century surroundings (by Jonathan Berg-Einhorn) that are beautifully lit (by Noele Stollmack).

It is not necessary to like opera or even classical music to fully enjoy the benefits that Amadeus offers. This tale of ambition, pride, envy, love and power is captivating enough to attract theatergoers of every musical preference.

Amadeus runs through February 8 in the Cabot Theatre inside the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway St. For tickets, visit skylightmusictheatre.org, or call the box office at 414-291-7800.