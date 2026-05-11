‘George & Gracie,’ Comedians in Love

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow George and Gracie: A Love Story - Stackner Cabaret (2026) Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the World Premiere of George & Gracie: A Love Story May 1 –June 4, 2026. Pictured L to R:Jonathan Riker, James Pickering, Tami Workentin.

George & Gracie: A Love Story onstage at the Milwaukee Rep is just that—and a whole lot more. It’s based on the real-life story of George Burns and Gracie Allen, the comedy duo that reigned in the entertainment world from the early 1920s into the late 1950s. And they did it all with great success: vaudeville, radio, film and television. You name it. And they were married for 38 years. Their act of Burns’ “straight man” to Allen’s scatterbrained partner had people laughing—all the time.

And their unique brand of “couples comedy” is recreated once again onstage at the Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret in a world premiere production written by local veteran actor and playwright Tami Workentin. And what an incredible feat of writing, acting and direction George & Gracie is in this highly entertaining thee-character show.

Mirroring the real-life comedy couple, George & Gracie features Workentin as Gracie and her real-life actor husband, James Pickering as Burns. The offstage chemistry only reinforces the natural bond and attraction of the onstage couple. We watch them meet in the latter years of vaudeville and work the grueling circuit. Within a decade they became radio stars which led to film and eventually television

Workentin does a first-rate job in writing and telling their story, moving between the present—when Burns appears on stage for the first time without Allen—to the past, when they first meet and their journey forward—together.

Partners on Stage and in Life

Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow George and Gracie: A Love Story - Stackner Cabaret (2026) Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the World Premiere of George & Gracie: A Love Story May 1 –June 4, 2026. Pictured L to R: Tami Workentin, James Pickering.

Using the reappearing “memory” character of Elevator Guy, Burns revisits the past with Elevator Guy’s help as well as confronting his fears of a life without his beloved stage and life partner. (Allen suffered from a heart condition, dying at age 69. Burns would live another 32 years, passing at age 100).

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Director Laura Braza maintains a touching, intimate bond between the couple while placing them against the very growing public backdrop of the gritty realities of show business. Throughout their careers, it’s easy to see how they worked so well together and stayed together. One simple yet powerful word: love.

And the performances are top-notch: Workentin’s “zany” Gracie is as sharp and as smart in managing “her man.” Pickering just as good as Burns who knows what a great and equal partner he has in Allen. And the performances show the respect they have for each other, on and offstage. And as Elevator Guy (as well as multiple other roles) Jonathan Riker perfectly complements the couple in whatever role he’s playing.

“I gotta find the right partner,” quips a young Burns, when his solo act flops. “That would help.” And he got it all that help and much more, with Allen, and she did with Burns. A hit act—onstage with audiences and offstage as a couple. And for Burns and Allen, it’s truly a love story for the ages. George & Gracie: A Love Story honors that with a celebration of their lives. And plenty of laughs thrown in.

George & Gracie: A Love Story runs through June 14 in the Stackner Cabaret. Running time: one hour, 40 minutes with no intermission. Recommended for ages 14 and up. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com