‘Great White Throne’ Confronts Challenges Women Face

× Expand Photo by Ross Zentner. Great White Throne - Renaissance Theaterworks Libby Amato and Marcella Kearns in Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of “Great White Throne” by Cara Johnston.

Great White Throne at Renaissance Theaterworks is a masterful confrontation of the challenges women face and questions they must answer when their lives have been dictated by the men present in it. Playwright Cara Johnston thrusts her audience into the Southern Bible Belt—where she herself grew up—and gives an intimate perspective on the Christian community there: her two characters are named Pastor’s Wife and Deacon’s Wife, played by Libby Amato and Marcella Kearns respectively.

The play is presented at RTW in collaboration with World Premier Wisconsin. It was originally developed through the Br!NK New Play Festival in 2025, and many of the same artists who worked on it then are part of its production now. Their familiarity with the piece is evident; the story is handled with immense care and humor. The characters and the space and sounds feel lived in.

The production design of the show complements the actors’ performances well: the two women’s costumes show the vast difference between their personalities and character. Kearns is sunshine itself as the Deacon’s Wife, wearing a floral dress with a soft cardigan and sensible flats and her hair just the slightest bit askew. Amato, the Pastor’s Wife, is a ball of tension waiting to burst, standing ramrod straight in a smooth pink dress, pink blazer, and pink heels. We only learn later in the play that she hates the color pink, despite her bathroom being bathed in it.

On one of those pink walls hangs a clock. A personal favorite device of mine is the use of time literally in plays—when the action on stage takes place over the same amount of time that the audience spends in the theater. So, to have the clockface ever present was a thrill! The addition of the occasional sound cue ticking away filled the room with even greater heaviness, for Great White Throne’s story depends on time. Neither we nor the characters were allowed to forget its all-too-fast passage.

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Rich in Kindness

Expand Photo by Ross Zentner. Great White Throne - Renaissance Theaterworks Marcella Kearns in Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of “Great White Throne” by Cara Johnston.

Kearns nails the mannerisms of a mom with a huge heart—slow to anger and rich in kindness. She is boisterous and full of joy while still very capable of sadness. Though her character’s sole mission for the first 15 minutes seems to be to frustrate Amato’s, her unassuming charm is inviting, and it pulls us in and through to the end of the play.

Meanwhile, Amato must find a way to bring us along on her own journey as the Pastor’ Wife—though she is certainly the less approachable of the two women. And find a way Amato does: her character’s internal struggle materializes clearly on the stage, and each choice she makes that heightens that struggle is felt keenly in the house. She reminded me of a Virginia Woolf character—her pent-up anxiety and rage and grief for her own life all culminate in a monumental outburst that feels… quaint. The direction taken with those last few moments was crucial: to say, this is what an explosion looks like to a woman who has been stripped of her own dynamite. But perhaps she will find it again.

Great White Throne asks its audience to remain open-minded. Pastor’s Wife and Deacon’s Wife are characters perhaps many of us recognize but few—if any—of us truly know. The reality of religious identity is that there is no one type and no one way to approach one’s faith or lack thereof. The two women bickering and confessing and reaching out to each other in this pink bathroom are prime examples. Their dialogue explores the complicated relationships that members of a clergy have with each other as well as with their God. It is a worthy watch not only for the memorable performances, but also for the conversations they spark.

Great White Throne runs until November 8, Wednesdays-Sundays. Buy tickets online at rtwmke.org or call the box office (414) 278-0765.