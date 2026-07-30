Greendale Theatre Offers Summer Fun with ‘Mean Girls’

× Expand Photo by Anne Kenny Photography Mean Girls - Greendale Community Theater (2026) The 'Plastics' in Greendale Community Theatre's production of 'Mean Girls' (2026)

Mean Girls is an American teen comedy based on a 2004 film, with a book by actor/producer Tina Fey. It was inspired by Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book, Queen Bees and Wanabees. Lindsay Lohan (“The Parent Trap”) starred as a new student learning how to integrate into the social world of a regular high school after being home-schooled in Africa for many years. The film was a box office hit.

Some years later, the film was turned into a musical, also involving the talents of Tina Fey (“Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock”). She received a Tony Award nomination for her work. The musical, which was produced by a company owned by Lorne Michaels (“Saturday Night Live” creator), also involved lyrics by Neil Benjamin and music by Jeff Richamond.

Mean Girls, the Musical had its Broadway debut in 2018 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards. Critic reviews were mixed to positive.

Now comes a version of Mean Girls staged by Greendale Community Theatre at Greendale High School. Performances continue through August 1.

Under the direction and choreography of Ami Majeskie, the show’s pacing moves quickly as Cady (the new student) tries to fit into a very controlled world of high school cliques. As Cady first sings of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro and dancing with Masai villagers, she is confronted by a reality that is night-and-day from her previous experiences. She sings of wanting to find her “pride”—a group of students who will embrace her as one of their own.

Cady Confronts a Wilderness of High School Rules

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Expand Photo by Anne Kenny Photography Mean Girls - Greendale Community Theatre (2026) The cast of Greendale Community Theatre's 'Mean Girls' (2026)

Of course, the safari-style outfit Cady wears for her first day of class attracts notable attention from the rest of the student body. It’s a far cry from the cotton tank tops and denim mini-skirts worn by many of the other girls (costumes by Darcy Devons).

The musical’s early scenes pit Cady (a remarkable Alvia Harper, who’s a sophomore at UWM and hails from Kenosha) against the school norms. For instance, Cady is reprimanded for not requesting a hall pass. Meanwhile, the other students are grudgingly impressed by Cady’s superior education, especially in math.

Punctuating these scenes are spot-on production numbers, owing to the original choreography and direction of Broadway’s talented Casey Nickolaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin). In the initial scenes, the sets and props are appropriately drawn from round lunch tables in the cafeteria, as well as a rainbow of colored plastic food trays.

The show’s ensemble goes all out to present these numbers with talent, humor and polish. The Greenfield High School auditorium, where the show is produced, has an exceptionally wide stage. However, the cast of nearly 30 performers fills it nicely. The ensemble dances with a no-holds-barred joyful explosion, and their efforts lift the show into a higher realm.

None of the score’s tunes stand out individually, despite how vividly they are rendered. However, the songs are appropriately incorporated into the show’s emotions and themes.

Two of the students, Janis (Alex Bonell) and her pal Damian (Fred Ramsey), quickly take Cady under their wing. They are the school’s so-called “art freaks.” Damian tends towards flamboyance in his dress and manner. Janis would rather stay home and paint. They point out to Cady all the “cliques” in their school.

One of the cliques is dubbed “The Plastics,” so-called for their good looks, diva-type behavior and coordinated outfits. When the group’s leader makes a surprising offer for Cady to join their ranks, Janis and Damian are thrilled. They’d like nothing more than an inside “spy” to report on their discussions.

Cady is not so happy at playing the role of a spy. Besides, in the early scenes, the Plastics seem to draw her in. They spell out various unwritten “rules” that the Plastics adhere to. They seem friendly and charming.

It should be noted that Mean Girls is rated PG-13 by its leasing company, which allows for more than a few profanities and sexualized choreography. Parents should be aware in advance of the show’s adult content.

Gamesmanship by Regina George

Expand Photo by Anne Kenny Photography Mean Girls - Greendale Community Theatre (2026) Hailey Hentz as Regina George in Greendale Community Theatre's 'Mean Girls' (2026)

Cady’s appearance at the party doesn’t please the Plastics’ leader, Regina George (Hailey Hentz). She’s even less impressed when Aaron, her former boyfriend, tells her that he invited Cady. Just to spite the new-girl-in-town, Regina managers to rekindle her relationship with Aaron.

For audiences, there’s a good chance that seeing Mean Girls may spark some unhappy memories of one’s high school years. Unless you were captain of the football team or a star cheerleader, chances are you may have faced bullying or public shaming. All of those elements are evident in Mean Girls.

Just as in real life, a lot of Mean Girls is focused on social media. Cellphones are plentiful among this Mean Girls crowd, and the students are constantly seeing what others post about them.

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Despite the control that the show’s adult characters supposedly have (including Jeffrey Polak as Mr. Duvall/Coach Carr, among others), it feels as though the kids are ruling the roost. Younger audience members will love watching this switch in authority.

It should be noted that most of the actors who appear in this Mean Girls are not so far removed from their own high school experiences. A number of them are UWM voice/acting students, and their vocal clarity and range is a real plus for this production. Another high point in Mean Girls is a 21-person tap routine at the beginning of Act II. It concludes with a long tap line across the stage. The effect is thrilling, to say the least. The tap choreography is by Keegan Timm.

Production duties are nicely delivered by set designer Pete Emmerich, who uses a two-tiered set and floating panels to indicate different spaces. Mike Van Dreser’s lighting is excellent, and sound by sound designer Aaron Schmidt can easily be heard throughout the large auditorium.

A final mention must be made to the pit orchestra, under the direction of Jeff Schaetzke. They convey a much larger sound than their relatively small orchestra could be expected to produce.

Watching Mean Girls offers audiences a chance to see young local talent in action, while also having some laughs in the process.

“Mean Girls” runs through August 1 at Greendale High School, 6801 Southway, Greendale. The play runs 2 ½ hours with one intermission. For tickets, go online to greendaletheatre.org.