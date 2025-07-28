Greendale’s ‘Newsies’ Makes Headlines

× Expand Photo by Anne Kenny Creative via Greendale Community Theatre Newsies - Greendale Community Theatre (2025) Greendale Community Theatre performs 'Newsies' (2025)

The sleeper hit of Milwaukee’s summer theater may be this sparkling production of the musical Newsies by Greendale Community Theatre. The production opened Thursday at Greendale High School and continues through August 2.

Under the confident direction of Ami Majeskie (who is also the show’s choreographer), the production excels in every respect. A large, vibrant case of young performers don threadbare vintage costumes (by Darcy Devens) to portray the smudge-faced newspaper hawkers of yesteryear.

Newsies is based on an actual event in New York City, when the 1899 Newsboys Strike threatened the operation of daily newspapers owned by powerful men such as Joseph Pulitzer (Greendale theater favorite Tim Backes) and William Randolph Hearst. Looking for new sources of revenue, the publishers increased the wholesale price of newspapers sold to thousands of boys (and girls, in this production). Each morning, the “newsies” would grab a handful of papers from a distributor and stand on street corners for the rest of the day to peddle their “papes.”

The musical has an unusual history. It originally appeared as a 1992 film, which Disney then turned into a stage musical. After the show opened on Broadway (2012), it became a hit. The stage show was then turned into a 2017 Disney film (which still can be seen today on Disney+). The stage musical continues to tour worldwide.

Newsboys Use Their Street Smarts to Survive

As accurately portrayed in the musical, many of these very young kids were providing for their families when the father lost his job, or who were orphans living on the streets. The harsh realities of daily life included eluding adult henchmen (hired as strike busters) and the corrupt heads of what loosely could be called children’s services (also portrayed in popular musicals such as Oliver! and Annie).

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Greendale cast of Newsies elevates the concept of community theater into something not always found, even in the ranks of professional theater: a true love of the art form. The large ensemble (nearly 30 performers) knocks each production number “out of the park,” to borrow a ballgame reference. Although the entire score (by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman) is palatable, only the song “(I’m the) King of New York’ truly stands out. In Greendale’s version, the second-act number becomes a tap-dancing delight (additional choreography by Sophia Keppler). Although the entire cast has mastered basic tap steps, a few of the performers are showcased for their exceptional tap-dancing skills.

As the leading performers, each Greendale cast member makes the most of his/her role, including Christopher Welsh as Jack Kelly, the newsboy who leads the strike, and Gabriela Twigg as “girl reporter” Katherine Plumber. The musical’s book writer (Broadway veteran Harvey Fierstein) uses Plumber’s character to represent how women were viewed in that era. Although Plumber’ tries to establish herself as a real news reporter, she is mostly assigned to the society pages by a series of male editors. It’s one example of women facing discrimination in the workplace.

“Mushy Stuff” Kept to a Minimum

Expand Photo by Anne Kenny Creative via Greendale Community Theatre Newsies - Greendale Community Theatre (2025) Greendale Community Theatre performs 'Newsies' (2025)

Since Plumber turns out to be just as plucky as Jack, it’s inevitable that they will fall in love. The kids in the audience will appreciate that their romance goes no further than a long kiss.

Also noteworthy are Philip Steenbekkers as Crutchie, a disabled orphan who is temporarily tossed into the dreaded orphanage; Lucas Drube as newsboy Race; Maxwell Zimmerman as newsboy Specs; Dylan Gray as the young Henry; and Jake Clements as Davey, another newsboy.

Although the adults in the cast are all polished performers, let’s face it: the kids onstage steal the show. A late appearance by Tony Brodzeller as then-governor Theodore Roosevelt is worth the wait. Other adults in the cast include Jordan Pollard, Jeffrey Polak, Jeffrey Hardy and Scott Harry.

The action plays out on a set (by designer Tim Barnes) that suggests the Industrial Revolution. A series of gigantic gears and wheels are artistically arranged as a background. Onstage, platforms and rolling tables give the set some dimension. These are easily whisked away during the production numbers, allowing the cast to showcase its excellent singing, dancing and acting skills. Lighting artistry (especially during the scenes meant to suggest twilight) is provided by Mike Van Dreser, accompanied by turn-of-the-century city sounds by Jake Israel. Realistic fight choreography during the strike is courtesy of Zach Woods.

Newsies is a major production in every respect, and the Greendale Community Theatre’s offering packed a powerful punch for the opening night audience. The show is an appealing treat for all ages, and it’s educational, too. It reminds us how one of society’s poorest, most disenfranchised communities can come together and create a better future for itself. Standing up to power is never an easy task, but the kids manage to hang touch through hard times. Eventually, their efforts are recognized by the powerful publishers, and a fair solution allows both sides to benefit.

Newsies continues through August 2 at the theater inside Greenfield High School, 6801 Southway, in Greenfield. Some mild onstage violence is portrayed. The show runs 2 hours, 45 minutes, with an intermission. Tickets can be ordered online at greendaletheatre.org.