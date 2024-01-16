‘Guys on Ice’ Brings Laughter to Winter

× Expand Photo by Len Villano Milwaukee Rep Guys on Ice Steve Koehler and Doug Mancheski in the Milwaukee Reps ‘Guys on Ice’

The dead of winter in Wisconsin keeps even the hardiest of folks inside, except for Marvin and Lloyd. They fish. On the ice. In the bitter cold sitting in their makeshift shanty on a frozen lake waiting for “the big one” to take the bait.

They’re “guys on ice,” also the hilariously funny comedy musical of the same name back at the Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. It’s been 25 years since Guys on Ice debuted at the Rep and it’s just as entertaining now as it was back then. It’s been updated with modern day references (climate warming, Lady Gaga) but the parody of macho fisherman stereotypes comes through thanks to the talents of the trio of actors. Throw in the delightful book and clever lyrics by the late Fred Alley, who starred in the original version along with Doug Mancheski (who still plays Marvin in the current production) and It’s a great way to spend a wintry evening. Inside of course.

Marvin is going to be interviewed for a local cable TV show on ice fishing and invites Lloyd along to keep him company. The fun is in the waiting—for the fish to bite, and for the TV host, Cubby, to show up. They drink beer (after beer after beer), trade ice fishing jokes and slowly reveal their inner thoughts to the audience and sometimes to one another. And since we're talking about life in Door County, there’s the Green Bay Packers, a major part of their existence.

Beer, Bait (and the Packers)

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Packers are so important that Lloyd want to skip his wedding anniversary for an upcoming game. (Lloyd’s wife Debbie has other thoughts about this). And then there’s Ernie the Moocher, taking beer, bait, food while dishing the latest “news” (read: gossip).

While they sound like working class stereotypes, director Jeffrey Herbst makes Marvin and Lloyd fully realized three dimensional characters, separately and together. And together, they’re a great comedy duo with musical numbers like “Fish is the Miracle Food” and “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit,” with some very funny moves using the suits’ many pocket zippers.

Mancheski has perfected the role of Marvin over the years so that a mumbled tossed-off line, even a quiet pause, brings out the humor of his character. Steve Koehler has been playing Lloyd since 2003 alongside Mancheski and the two work so well tougher that their comedic timing is completely natural and effortless. As Ernie the Moocher, Dan Klarer makes this annoying pest of a character appealing ,with an accent that is funny no matter what he says.

For as funny as Guys on Ice is, it’s also a soft-spoken nod to the enduring bonds of friendship. The two friends show up for each other when they need to—and that’s what counts in Guys on Ice. And for “the one that got away,” there’s always next time (and more beer and Packers) to ice fish the day away.

Guys on Ice runs through March 17 at the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. Running time: one hour, 46 minutes with one intermission. Recommended for ages 10 and up. For more information call the Rep Ticket Office at: 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.