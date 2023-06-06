Heartbreaking Comedy on the Edge

× Expand Boulevard Theatre 'Significant Other' poster

Boulevard Theatre presents a couple performances of a staged reading of Joshua Harmon’s contemporary comedic drama Significant Other. A tiny, intimate stage serves as the social space for a small group of friends in one of the largest cities in the world. Kyle Conner stars as Jordan Berman, a man living in New York. Like many of his friends, he’s in he feels like an aging single in his late twenties. He’s dealing with the terrors of a potential life alone as his friends all gradually get married around him. Conner is heartbreakingly vulnerable as a gentle neurotic hoping to make a connection of some sort. Mohammad Elbsat subtly plays charming notes in and around the edges of the show as a soft-spoken guy who catches his eye.

The ensemble is remarkably well-balanced. Grace Berendt is endlessly charming as Kiki, the newly wedded wife with a wild past who has finally settled down. Kiki’s youth is contrasted against that of Jordan’s grandmother, played with an elegantly gruff resilience by Joan End. End has a delightfully deep grasp of the deeply reflective life of a woman who has lived through a lot. Other notable performances include Mary Grace Seigel as a grown-up goth girl who, much to her own dismay, finds happiness in love. Caitlin Compton is particularly impressive as Jordan’s dearest friend. There’s a powerful confrontation between the two of them as she becomes the last to get married, leaving him quite alone.

The script holds together remarkably well in a staged reading format. The struggles of a group of people to Rey to make meaningful connections with each other is remarkably compelling. There is truly heartbreaking comedy rapped-up in the very contemporary story of people living on the edge of the human abyss in Manhattan just trying to get along with each other.

Boulevard Theatre’s staged reading of Significant Other runs through Wednesday, June 7 at Sugar Maple, 411 E. Lincoln Ave. For more information, visit facebook.com/boulevardtheatre.