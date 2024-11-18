Henry Ford Meet Thomas Edison at Inspiration Studios’ Production

× Expand Photo courtesy Inspiration Studios Inspiration Studios' ‘Edison's Last Breath’ Inspiration Studios' ‘Edison's Last Breath’: In 1931, Henry Ford (Joe Ferrie) promises to protect the jar that contains the breath of Thomas Edison (Tim Kietzman) as Liam's Father (Kyle Gjelsness) offers a secure storage space for the jar.

Inspiration Studios pays tribute to the dawn of the modern age with the world premiere of Edison’s Last Breath. Playwright Tim Duax envisions a conversation between Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. Joe Ferrie and Tim Kietzman play somewhat idealized notions of a couple of wealthy businessmen who had the good fortune to be able to place themselves at the forefront of new technologies. The two men discuss the coming advancements of the modern age over a couple of beers at a bar in Hell’s Kitchen. Duax’s script doesn’t make it far beyond the surface of a couple of legendary historical figures as they discuss the major moment in history that they’re both living through.

The dialogue between the town legends rests within the story of a group of struggling theater artists looking to stage the dialogue for a tiny theater production. The theater rehearsal end of the script doesn’t hold quite as much interest as Edison or Ford, but it serves to broaden the reach of the play, turning a simple dialogue into something that feels much more like a full evening of theater.

× Expand Photo courtesy Inspiration Studios Inspiration Studios' ‘Edison's Last Breath’ Inspiration Studios' ‘Edison's Last Breath’: Liam (Derek Jacobs) reads contents of discovered hidden objects from 1931 with Josh (Tyler Peters) & Kyle (John Collard)

Director Tom Zuehlke makes solid use of the intimacy at the stage of Inspiration Studios to amplify the striking informality of much of the script. The narrative momentum of the dual plot seems a bit tilted at times. The story of Edison and Ford doesn’t always seem to fit perfectly with the story of the struggling actors, but the overall production is not without considerable charm. It’s a fun trip to the theater even if it doesn’t carry a whole lot of insight into relations between the two legends or the nature of human endeavor.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Inspiration Studios’ production of Edison’s Last Breath runs through November 24 at 1500 S. 73rd St. For ticket reservations and more, visit inspirationstudiosgallery.com.