Hilarity and Grief in ‘Vagina Monologues’

× Expand Photo via Theatrical Tendencies - Facebook Cast of "The Vagina Monologues" - Theatreical Tendencies (2026) The cast of Theatrical Tendencies' "The Vagina Monologues" (2026).

Premiered in 1996, much has changed since the Vagina Monologues was first written, and yet much still has stayed the same. Theatrical Tendencies has brought this collection of real women’s stories involving self-perception, growth, sex, and how all are intertwined, to Inspiration Studios in West Allis. The art gallery is open during performances, and all the art on the walls is for sale—some of the pieces were even commissioned for the play!

The production features an ensemble of 16 actors and 15 vignettes. The stage just has a few simple pieces of furniture, but the walls are covered with sticky notes and graffiti-like art—these range from motivational mantras to crass drawings. Tonally, the set matches the show: bold and boisterous and irreverent.

“Women secretly love to talk about their vaginas,” the narrators (Amanda Springbob, Meredith White and Julie Rowley) tell us in the introduction. Each of the stories in the Vagina Monologues come from over 200 interviews conducted with women of all ages and walks of life. So, they differ in their hilarity, their anger, and their grief; many follow a journey through all three.

Sexual Identities

The order of monologues has a cohesive arc to it—from loss of identity to the fight to reclaim it. ‘Hair’ and ‘The Flood’ address the ways in which men shame women out of their sexual identities; ‘The Vagina Workshop’ begins the work to undo that damage by educating women on their own bodies. One of the pieces, ‘They Beat the Girl Out of My Boy, Or so they Tried,’ was added later in the show’s lifespan, as the playwright adapted her play’s contents to include the stories of trans women. This monologue was performed as a trio and fit seamlessly into the rest—the message here that all women experience hardship (and joy!) no matter where their womanhood begins was clear.

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Before the show began, one of the co-directors, Carly Irland, alerted the audience to content warnings—including descriptions of assault. The monologues which deal with these, the heaviest topics, fall in the middle of the running order. ‘My Vagina Was My Village’ was performed by Jaleesa Joy, also a co-director, with a powerful and heartbreaking earnestness. On the other side of the coin, Jacqueline Sanders-Allen was shocking yet equally as genuine with ‘The Little Coochi Snorcher That Could,’ which took on the agony of growing up in the dark about one’s own bodily autonomy. This monologue, and all those to follow, highlight the resilience of women: how they heal after experiencing trauma, both physical and emotional. How the vagina itself is equally as resilient!

The need for community is as prevalent as ever right now—particularly amongst women—and facing the icky, awkward, and unknown in a play like the Vagina Monologues is a wonderful way to keep building it. It’s also incredibly funny! The entire ensemble was unafraid to go there, and to do so without the added layer of a character to hide behind—just as oneself on stage in the clothes from one’s closet—is laudable. May the audience be so unafraid as to support their art and, as Irland encouraged us to do in her pre-show speech, “... keep the conversation going long after.”

The Vagina Monologues runs through October 25 at Inspiration Studios, 1500 South 73rd St. Buy tickets and see content disclosures at theatricaltendencies.com.