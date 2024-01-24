In Renaissance’s ‘The Wolves,’ a Pack Mentality Helps Bond Teen Girls

× Expand Photo by Ross Zentner Renaissance Theaterworks ‘The Wolves’ Ryan Bennett in Renaissance Theaterworks' ‘The Wolves’

No, this isn’t another Mean Girls. In the uplifting Renaissance Theaterworks live production of The Wolves, a group of teen girls must put aside their petty jealousies and social climbing ladders in order to create an award-winning soccer team. Well, at least they try to step outside the boundaries of teen competitiveness as they work towards a mutual goal. The result is a funny and entertaining look at modern teen girls and how they interact with each other. The Wolves opened on Sunday and continues through February 11 at the theater located at 255 S. Water Street in Milwaukee.

Written by Sara DeLappe, based partly on her own experiences, The Wolves is more of a banquet than a five-course-dinner, with each course being served in sequence. The play does have a plot, but it doesn’t kick in until the audience is well-acquainted with the nine teammates who comprise The Wolves.

But that’s not a problem. The banter between these girls is, in many ways, the most engaging part of the show.

The girls move seamlessly through their warm-up routines with military precision. This is impressive to watch, but it isn’t coincidental. Apparently, DeLappe wanted the scene to look as if these were recruits preparing for a battle. These “warriors” are preparing to take on the enemy, even if no weapons are involved. To them, every soccer game is a declaration of war.

Homework, Teachers, Tests

While warming up, their conversation ranges all over the map. Yes, there is talk about homework, teachers and tests. But their thoughts also range into world politics, weird phone apps (such as one that determines whether anyone previously died in your home), Brazilian waxes, abortion and acne. Of course, since this is the world of sports, there is also talk of numerous personal injuries, ranging from torn ACLs to concussions.

Since all of the girls are high school juniors, they are vigilant about who may be on the sidelines during their games. Rumors erupt about which college scouts might be looking for players. Many of the girls would love to be offered a coveted university sports scholarship.

The girls sometimes talk over each other in concentric conversations, so that the audience is only able to pick up bits and pieces of the wide-ranging discussions. One might hear a section of the audience chuckling in one area of the theater, while another outburst erupts a moment later in a different part of the audience.

“New Girl” Tries to Fit In

Although the teammates don’t all attend the same school, they have played on the same soccer team for years. The one exception is a “new girl” (played by Reilly Fitzsimmons) who has been home-schooled. She eventually finds her way to the Wolves. She’s very bright and articulate, but also tentative in her new environment. She doesn’t want to stand out from the others. She initially downplays her prowess on the soccer field, but the girls quickly learn that this is no soccer newbie. Eventually, the “new girl” admits that her life has been far different from the ones lived by these suburban teens. She has traveled the world through numerous moves over the years. It gives her a more sophisticated world view.

The most remarkable thing about The Wolves is that these are real-life teen girls playing themselves. This show was produced in partnership with the First Stage Young Company. The company is comprised of students who show promise as performers. Many have been part of traditional First Stage acting classes for years. The Young Company actors are given advanced training and appear in multiple First Stage productions through the year.

The show’s director, Elyse Edelman, is a graduate of the First Stage program and currently serves on the core faculty for the First Stage Young Company.

Theater Transformed into a Soccer Field

For those who are still sitting on the sidelines regarding this production (instead of rushing out to buy tickets), just stepping into the theater is an experience in itself. The stage has been transformed into a realistic soccer field, which takes an upward tilt towards backstage (scenic design by Doug Dion). The audience, which flanks three sides of the thrust stage, is “protected” by floor-to-ceiling netting that ascends and descends (depending on whether soccer balls are flying about). The athletic girls are constantly in motion, whether they are doing warm-up drills or literally racing around the stage (and the corridors outside the lobby). (Patrons are warned beforehand to keep their feet, arms and purses out of the aisles, and that is a good move.)

In The Wolves, characters are known only by their team numbers. However, each actor adds a distinctive tone to the overall production. The actors not only show an incredible range for their age, but they convincingly play characters who are as comfortable around each other as they would be towards their own siblings. This comes into sharp focus with the arrival of the play’s only “adult” (Marcella Kearns, playing a well-meaning “Soccer Mom”). Her sudden appearance makes the girls wary, at least at first.

This coming-of-age drama is perfectly geared for an audience of teen girls, as long as parents can accept the play’s abundance of foul language, frank discussion of teen sex, and scenes discussing abortion and suicide. Teen boys, too, are likely to enjoy the sports aspect of this play as well. Please note that some of the play’s humor involves menstruation and tampons.

While the Wolves don’t actually play a soccer game during the show, there is enough excitement to rival a real-life sports event. The high-energy production is sure to provide sports fans and theater lovers with something that appeals to everyone.

The Wolves continues through February 11 in the theater located at 255 S. Water St. (which also houses Next Act Theatre). For tickets, go to R-T-W.com, or call the box office at 414-278-0765.