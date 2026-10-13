In Time for Halloween: Bombshell’s ‘The Addams Family’

× Expand Photo by Allison Calteux Photography Bombshell Theatre Co’s 'The Addams Family'

Having not watched The Addams Family since my sister’s high school production of it back in 2016, I’d forgotten much of the musical’s contents before seeing it at Bombshell Theatre Co’s Studio Theater in Brookfield. The story is sufficiently silly, heartwarming, and just a bit risqué, and Bombshell’s take is no different!

As this was my first experience with Bombshell Theatre Co., I was unfamiliar with their space; so, I expected a large cast of ancestors, big showy group numbers and loud mics. After stepping into the tucked away corner of the Studio Theater, which shares its brick and mortar with both a gym and a Donovan Mirror & Glass, I realized that this would not be the case. Instead, the proscenium style stage was up close and personal, and the production felt intimate with just the Addams (living), the Beineke’s, and four more Addams (deceased). And it really worked!

The whole cast gave strong vocal performances; those big group numbers filled the room. The choreography as well, done by Kenzie Alosi (also one of the ancestors), was a fun, fresh take on the Addams style. Scenic designer Katie Meylink made great use of the black-and-white checkerboard stage with a couple of rotating walls and strategic pieces of furniture, all adorned with various ghoulish knick knacks. The cast was equally well-dressed; each character’s look was clean, each wig unsuspectingly placed, and each member of the Addams family striking with eye shadow.

While each member of the Addams and Beineke families was quite goofy in their own way, their relationships felt real and grounded. In the midst of such a uniquely weird set of circumstances, the story is universal at its heart, and the performances made it so. The three couples—Morticia and Gomez (Rae Elizabeth Paré and Bennett Gillies), Wednesday and Lucas (Dajanae Williams and Christopher Welsh), and Alice and Mal (Jamie Fry and Eric Nelson)—all had wonderfully odd chemistry.

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Jamie Fry grabbed the audience as the ever-positive yet ever-yearning Alice Beineke. “Waiting” is my favorite song from the show, and Fry really made it punch. Paré was lively and droll as Morticia Addams; “Just Around the Corner” was a hoot! The “Tango de Amor” was as amusing to watch as it was impressive; Paré and Gillies were light on their feet and heavy on the humor. Cory Klein was delightfully charming as Uncle Fester.

Bombshells Theatre Co.’s The Addams Family serves as a fun reminder that “normal” doesn’t exist—no matter how much or how little we try to make it so!

The Addams Family runs until October 25th at the Bombshell Studio Theatre 19700 W. Bluemound Rd. Purchase tickets online at bombshelltheatre.org—and hurry! Performances are almost entirely sold out!