APT: It’s Almost Time to ‘Play in the Woods’

A welcome reminder that summer is on its way is the arrival of American Players Theatre’s “Book of Summer.” For Milwaukee APT fans, it’s time to plot out one’s summer (and/or fall) excursion to the theater’s 46th season.

This summer, an especially rich assortment of plays will be offered by this nationally recognized company. In addition to the return of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream to the leafy Hill Theater, a number of exciting new works can be discovered in its smaller (air-conditioned) Touchstone Theater. It’s all coming together in APT’s well-designed performing spaces in Spring Green, Wis.

It's no surprise to discover that A Midsummer Night’s Dream is the most-performed play in APT’s history. In fact, Midsummer was the first play staged here. It opened on July 18, 1980. Midsummer was an annual part of the theater company’s early years and remains a popular addition for today’s audiences. The laugh-out-loud comedy takes place mostly in the woods, which makes it an ideal vehicle for the Hill Theater, which is surrounded by a forest. The current Midsummer is the company’s 12th production of the play. Shakespeare remains a foundation for APT, and this year’s Midsummer will share the stage with another of Shakespeare’s plays, The Winter’s Tale.

The 2025 season is dedicated to actor-director Jonathan Smoots, a Shorewood resident who died earlier this year. Perhaps no other actor was so familiar to APT audiences than Smoots, who appeared in plays ranging from Shakespeare’s King Lear to Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. According to APT managing director Sara Young, this year’s show program will have a page dedicated to Smoots’ contributions to APT.

For those who’ve never visited APT, this summer might be the perfect time to explore one of Wisconsin’s artistic treasures. There’s something here for the entire family to enjoy.

Here is a schedule of productions by month to help plan your summer. Performances are held in two distinct spaces: the large, outdoor Hill Theater, and the more intimate, indoor Touchstone Theater. Tickets to all performances are available now. Contact americanplayers.org for tickets and information.

JUNE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream: This is the play that started it all at APT nearly 50 years ago. There’s a reason why this play keeps popping up in the repertory. It’s the perfect combination of fantasy, fun and laughter, all set in a mystical woods. It’s almost as if the play was written specifically for the natural setting one finds under the stars at APT. Opens in the Hill Theater June 7.

Noel Coward’s Fallen Angels: One of the wittiest playwrights of all time graces the roster this season, with a play that’s new to APT audiences. See how two married women’s emotions are tossed about with the imminent arrival of an old flame. Opens in the Hill Theater June 13.

William Inge’s Picnic: A nod to classics of the past, this play explores how lives in a sleepy, Midwestern town are upended by the arrival of a sexy stranger. For some of the women living here, it’s the first time they’ve been tempted to explore the world on the arm of this handsome man. Opens in the Hill Theater June 28.

Yasmina Reza’s Art: Remember the recent uproar over a banana taped to a wall with duct tape that sold for millions? Well, here’s a play that examines a similar phenomenon. Two men’s friendship is tested by the acquisition of a seemingly blank canvas. Is it art? Is it trash? Will the friendship survive such a diverse reaction to a work of art? Opens in the Touchtone Theater June 13.

Gavin Dillon Lawrence’s The Death of Chuck Brown: The world premiere of this play explores the relationship of father and son. They lock horns over the future of a family barbershop, to the beat of a homegrown musical style that has been part of this community for generations. Opens in the Hill Theater June 24.

AUGUST

Nilo Cruz’s Anna in the Tropics: This poetic and romantic play resonates both warmth and heat beneath the scorching Florida sun. This Pulitzer Prize-winning play takes an unyielding look at the lives of those who toil in cigar-making factories. It explores their passions, their relationships and the unique culture that binds them. Opens in the Hill Theater August 1.

William Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale: A bittersweet and human story about the miracle of forgiveness, from one of history’s best-known storytellers. This is an opportunity to see this rarely produced classic, featuring some of APT’s best-known performers. Opens in the Hill Theater August 8.

Nina Raine’s Tribes by: How does a family stay intact once its secrets bubble to the forefront? For one son, who is deaf, long-held notions are put into a new perspective. Audiences should note that the play contains some spicy language. Some portions of this play are presented in British Sign Language. Opens in the Touchstone Theater August 2.

Opening in Fall: Patrick Barlow’s The 39 Steps. Opens in the Touchstone Theater October 22.

View the Shepherd Express' 2025 Summer Arts Guide here.