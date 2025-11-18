‘Joseph’ Brings Its Joyful Spirit to Skylight

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Skylight Music Theatre 2025 Mason Hanizeski as Joseph (center), (I to r visible brothers) Shawn Holmes as Judah, Matthew Torkilsen as Benjamin, Jake Horstmeier as Simeon, Matt Zeman as Naphtali, William Toney as Asher, Joshua Thone as Gad, and Josh Pope as Levi in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat,' running November 14 through December 28, 2025.

Almost 50 years have passed since Joseph and the Amazing Technical Dreamcoat opened on Broadway. Still, the show retains much of its youthful appeal. The Skylight production features an enormous cast, all of whom contribute to this grand retelling of the story of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis. Joseph opened last weekend and continues through December 28 at the Cabot Theatre.

Joseph was the first published collaboration between Andrew Lloyd Webber (Phantom of the Opera, Cats) and Tim Rice. Only ages 17 and 20 when they began their musical journey, the pair turned this short choral piece into a full-blown, two-hour musical. It became an immediate hit.

Buoyed by the success of Joseph, the pair went on to create two other well-known musicals: Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita.

But Joseph is where it all started. This sung-through musical (virtually no dialogue) is based on a rock music score, with variations that veer into country western, calypso, pop, French ballads and ‘50s music made famous by Elvis Presley. It is equal parts fun, inspiration and heartfelt emotion, all burnished with a professional polish.

Cartoonish Charm

Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Skylight Music Theatre 2025 (I to r front line) Emily Mertens as Ensemble, JesseWeinberg as Reuben, (I to r middle line) Hope Riesterer as Ensemble, SamanthaSostarich as Dan, Joshua Thone as Gad, Jake Horstmeier as Simeon, EmilyMolloy as Ensemble, Josh Pope as Levi, (I to r back line) Shawn Holmes asJudah, Vivian Romano as Ensemble, Matt Zeman as Naphtali, Ciara Hart asZebulon, (I to r far back line) Matthew Torkilsen as Benjamin, and WilliamToney as Asher in Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Joseph and the AmazingTechnicolor® Dreamcoat, running November 14 through December 28, 2025.

Skylight Music Theatre perfectly sets the tone for the audience’s full enjoyment of this award-winning musical. It also captures some of the show’s cartoonish charm with its two-dimensional animals and what look like cardboard cut-outs of palm trees. Except these palm trees are trimmed with neon lighting that changes color from scene to scene.

Everything about this production brims with movement and eye-popping color, thanks to Jonathan Berg-Einhorn’s set design, an extensive costume wardrobe by Debra Krajec, lighting by G. “Max” Maxin IV, sound by John Tanner and choreography by Stephanie Staszk.

Skylight’s artistic director Michael Unger directs this massive show, which features not only Joseph, his father and 11 brothers, but also a host of other characters and a 14-piece children’s choir. He weaves it all together into a joyful, hypnotic experience that offers fun for the entire family.

The show opens with a Narrator (Laura Paruzynski) telling the biblical story to a group of children seated around her. Without hesitation, she selects an audience member (Mason Hanizeski) to take the role of Joseph. The long-legged and somewhat shy 24-year-old Greendale native quickly assumes the role of Joseph, a confident young man who interprets dreams and feels certain he’ll be famous one day.

Joseph has always been his father’s (Alex Campea) favorite, a situation that creates resentment among his other siblings. Making matters worse, Joseph’s father gives him a spectacular, multi-colored coat. Joseph couldn’t be more pleased with his gift. His brothers couldn’t be more pissed off. The kind-hearted Joseph doesn’t realize that he’s soon to be victimized by his jealous brothers.

A Coat of Many Colors – and Many Performances

It should be noted that Hanizeski’s magnificent cloak is the same one worn onstage by pop singer Donny Osmond. Starting in 1992, Osmond went on to play the role of Joseph more than 2,000 times during its Toronto production and US tour. Osmond became linked to Joseph more closely than any other performer, though hundreds have assumed the role in myriad productions over the years.

Osmond’s production is also aligned with the personal life of Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger, who also directs the current Skylight show. One of Osmond’s cast members was Janet Metz, who played the Narrator. Her voice is also featured on the cast album of that show. Metz and Unger met and eventually married, and their family quickly grew. When their children were old enough, they joined the tour’s children’s choir.

Skylight Show Highlights Local Talent

Joseph offers an excellent opportunity to see the rich talent of performers in Milwaukee and its nearby suburbs. In addition to Hanizeski, another Greendale High School alum is choreographer Stephanie Staszak. (She’s also the one who first brought Hanizeski to Unger’s attention.) Other local standouts include Shawn Holmes (as Judah, he leads a calypso number); Jesse Weinberg (as Reuben, he sings the country music-inspired song, “One More Angel in Heaven)” and Jake Horstmeier (as Simeon, he leads the beret-wearing brothers in singing, “Those Canaan Days”).

The musical score is directed by David Bonofiglio. He has crafted a customized version of Joseph’s canned score, and the production succeeds without a live orchestra. As is typical of Skylight productions, the show features exceptionally strong voices across the board (including the kids).

Hip-swiveling Pharaoh Steals the Show

No mention of Jacob’s cast would be complete without noting the actor playing Pharaoh. Alex Campea, who already has been seen as Jacob and Potiphar, becomes a hip-swiveling Elvis clone as the scene-stealing Pharaoh. His voice, movements and hairstyle make him a convincing Elvis lookalike, as he sings, “Song of the King.”

Finally, mention also must be made of Paruzynski as the Narrator. Her perfectly tuned voice hits every note with such power that amplification is definitely not needed in her case. Even in scenes where she’s just an observer, she’s bright-eyed and attentive to the onstage action. Her star quality will no doubt lead her to larger roles in Milwaukee and beyond.

Theatergoers who’ve grown tired of more traditional holiday fare might try making Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat part of their entertainment plans this year. Few local companies have the resources to stage such a dazzling musical production, and Skylight surpasses every expectation with this show.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs through December 28 in the Cabot Theatre inside the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway St. For tickets, visit skylightmusictheatre.org, or call the box office at 414-291-7800.