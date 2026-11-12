JP Coletta Rocks Your Socks Off in ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Piano Man’ at Milwaukee Rep

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow JP Coletta’s Rock ’N’ Roll Piano Man - Milwaukee Rep Milwaukee Rep presents JP Coletta’s Rock ’N’ Roll Piano Man November 6, 2026 – January 3, 2027. Pictured L to R: Casey D’Sola, Nathan Yates Douglass, JP Coletta and Chance Michael Wall.

When one walks into the Milwaukee Rep’s shiny Associated Bank Theater Center and takes the escalator up to the equally sleek Stackner Cabaret, one rarely anticipates being met with a rock concert. But that is just what you get when you see JP Coletta’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Piano Man. The Stackner Cabaret is clearly the best place for this interactive show, but I almost wished there was standing room in place of tables!

JP Coletta and the Young Relics (Casey D’Sola on drums, Nathan Yates Douglass on bass, Chance Michael Wall on guitar) sport some beautiful instruments, and they certainly know how to play them. Coletta simply cannot sit still at his piano, and he makes sure you don’t either.

Their band formed through a production of Million Dollar Quartet, where Coletta discovered his love for rock piano in the first place, through his role of Jerry Lee Lewis (who he has appeared as over 700 times). There, they workshopped the show that exists today—for free, Coletta added, confessing he’d always optimistically promised his bandmates that they’d make money from it one day.

Full of Heart

The chemistry they share keeps the whole show grounded and full of heart. It is not a show of ego, by any means. They pack it full of both well-rehearsed and improvised bits, poking fun at each other or calling to attention their individual talents. Also in between songs, Coletta walks the audience through the origins of rock—from crowded concert venues in New Orleans, sat at the keys with Ray Charles and Little Richard; to western and country influences forming rockabilly with his own Jerry Lee Lewis, doing close to handstands on the bench; all the way to Elton John, wearing his trademarked pink glasses inspired by Buddy Holly.

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Coletta does an excellent job of demonstrating the way elements of different songs were built on one another and shifted and remolded over the years by many artists. We’re reminded that yes! Even the wildest, sexiest genre is one of the heaviest on music theory. The artists that appeared to free-ball the most were often the ones making the smartest music. And instead of this intricate defogging of rock ‘n’ roll making the whole thing feel less magical or cool, it accomplishes quite the opposite. The transitions through the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s make more sense, and the audience gets to be a part of the journey.

I won’t name all the artists JP Coletta and the Young Relics honor, since part of the fun is trying to guess who they’ll play next, but I need to mention Chance Michael Wall’s beautiful rendition of Carole King’s “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” It was one of the few quiet and heartwarming moments of the show, and one of my favorites to be sure.

Throughout the whole night’s line-up, Coletta never fails to prove that piano is at the heart of rock ‘n’ roll, despite it turning into such a guitar-centric genre. He reminds you how prevalent the piano is in your favorite songs (like ‘Get Back’ by The (infamously guitar-heavy) Beatles). He also emphasizes how, even in an industry so full of ego, every real rocker was a fan, first. The best artists were the ones listening to and getting inspired by each other, and Coletta clearly takes after their methods.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Piano Man could have easily been as simple as a group of four guys who are great at what they do, playing the songs they love to play, and it would have been fine. But instead, by adding a few corny jokes, some honest admissions, and a fair bit of history, it comes together into a stunning night of honoring some of the best music-makers and their 88 keys—all having a good time while doing it.

I cannot stress enough how ready to jam you need to be. Even attending on a Tuesday night, I was blown away by the energy on stage; so, singing along (but also listening closely!) is highly encouraged. I additionally urge my fellow twenty-somethings to get their butts in those seats! Discounted ($25) tickets are available for attendees aged 25 years and younger, for select performances. Full transparency, I only figured this out when buying tickets to see it a second time…

Rock ‘n’ Roll Piano Man will play (loudly) until January 3 in the Stackner Cabaret 108 E Wells St. Buy tickets online or call the ticket office at (414) 224-9490.