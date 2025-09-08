Judy Garland ‘Singing!’ at Sunset Playhouse

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Sunset Playhouse Fiddlin’ Theatrical's 'I Can Go On Singing'

Playwright/producer Michael Duncan pays tribute to the legend of Judy Garland with a new musical. The talented Kelly Clifton plays Garland at the height of her popularity as she hangs out in a tiny bar in Brooklyn in I Can Go on Singing! Fiddlin’ Theatrical presents a cozy, little jukebox musical featuring all of the songs that made Garland so famous over the years.

Clifton arrives at the bar to find a man in a janitor’s uniform behind the piano. He dreams of making it big on Broadway, but he’s never really had the opportunity to present himself and his work to anyone of note. Along comes Garland, who tries to get him to believe in himself. The basic premise of the story feels a bit silly and simple, but actor/piano player Johnny Rodgers does an impressive job of selling the basic good-natured energy of Duncan’s script. Milwaukee comedy veteran Doug Jarecki rounds-out the cast as the guy who runs the bar. Jarceki is charming as a nice guy who really wants to help out the musician. He adds a pleasant gravity to the edges of the ensemble. Jarecki’s warmth balances everything out quite well.

There may be an easiness at the center of the story, but there's more going on than a simple box musical—an entire story. Anyone familiar with her biography will know the situation and it becomes pretty obvious pretty quickly. So there's a darker edge around the shadows of the musical that feels wistful and bittersweet.

Fiddlin’ Theatrical’s production of I Can Go on Singing! runs through Saturday, Sept. 13 at Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. For ticket reservations and move, visit Sunset Playhouse online.