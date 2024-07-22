Life, Death and ‘A Musical Comedy’

× Expand RIP - A Musical Comedy banner

Robert Grede had just retired. He was thinking about what awaited him after retirement. Grede’s thoughts moved him to conceive of a simple musical theater story about an isolated moment in the life of a mortuary. That musical is brought to life this month in RIP: A Musical Comedy of Life & Death, a world-premiere production capably directed by Alan Piotrowicz on the intimate studio theater shared by Next Act and Renaissance Theaterworks. It’s an examination of life, death and everything in between.

The towering Shayne Patrick carries himself with a gravity of cold precision in the role of funeral director George McCobb. Ethan Smith deftly wields a warmth and empathy as McCobb’s apprentice Vic. The two men navigate the demands of time spent with both the living and the dead. Grede populates much of the cast of the musical with the dearly departed, which makes for an interesting dramatic balance.

There are some notably impressive performances amongst the dead including Krista Rose as an angsty teen tragedy named Chrissie. Rose also makes a powerfully bright contrast to this as an irrepressibly cheerful woman looking to work at the mortuary. Taylor Miñan, who endearingly plays Emily: a mother of two who tragically died in a car accident and is trying to piece together an understanding of what is to come next for her. By far one of the sharpest performances in the whole cast has to be that of Elisabeth Sparks, who summons a deeply intricate sense of humanity in the role of Emily’s sister Julia. Sparks’ portrayal of Julia is admirably vulnerable. There’s a duet between both sisters that serves as a central highlight of the whole show.

RIP - A Musical Comedy of Life & Death makes its world premiere at the Next Act/ Renaissance Theaterworks space on 255 S. Water St. The show runs July 17-28. For ticket and more visit rip-themusical.com.