Matt Daniels’ Scrooge is Comical and Cantankerous

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow George Lorimer, Matt Daniels and Aja Alcazar in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’ 2024 George Lorimer, Matt Daniels and Aja Alcazar in the Milwaukee Rep's ‘A Christmas Carol’ 2024

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. That is, except for one person. Ebenezer Scrooge. And when we hear our very first “Bah! Humbug!” of the holiday season, that means one thing: The Milwaukee Rep’s annual production of Charles Dickens’ beloved classic. A Christmas Carol.

It’s the 49th production to be exact. But the story is timeless since it first was published in 1843. Over the span of its 181-year history, A Christmas Carol has come to mean so much more than just seasonal holiday fare. The story resonates with peoples of all backgrounds and ages given its universal themes of human redemption and salvation while making the story larger than life with its supernatural elements.

The Milwaukee Rep, once again, makes A Christmas Carol a joy to watch in this season of joy, turning (literally, given the revolving sets) this ghost story into one filled with human connections and a heartfelt intimacy that makes it a must see for the holidays.

But back to that miserable miser himself. For those unfamiliar with Scrooge’s journey, he’s visited by three ghosts—past, present and future—in an effort to save his soul, starting with a visit from his deceased sole friend and business partner, Jacob Marley. Can Ebenezer Scrooge be changed? For good?

Memorable Journey

It’s that memorable journey through Scrooge’s past, present and possible future that makes this Rep production so engaging with a stellar cast of adult and young actors as well as the highly dramatic set with revolving turntables. What particularly stands out in this year’s production is of course Scrooge himself. But it’s also how the multitalented actor Matt Daniels plays him. This Scrooge is as comical as he is cantankerous. And he takes the scary, menacing edge off this classic ghost story, making it especially accessible for the young ones in the audience (and there were plenty, dressed in their holiday finest on opening night).

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Daniels also shows a vulnerable end of times emotional side to Scrooge, which is all the more critical if Scrooge can possibly move out of his inner darkness and back “into the light” of humanity once again. It’s a remarkable performance given the finesse layered within broad strokes of flourishes that combine the drama so well with the comedy.

Even Mark Corkins’ turn as Jacob Marley is less scary monster, more introspective spirit which makes his regret at his mortal inhumanity all the more compelling to watch. Credit Director Mark Clements, who also adapted this version, with the delicate balance, amid a buoyant, spirited staging filled with holiday music that definitely lifts the spirits (ghostly and otherwise).

Eventually, Ebenezer Scrooge finds his way back, most importantly, to himself and his once closed-off soul. And for him—-and the audience—Christmas really does become the most wonderful time of year.

A Christmas Carol runs through December 24 at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. Run time: approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes including one intermission. Recommended for ages 6 and up. For more information, call: 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.