Milwaukee Chamber Puts Contemporary Spin on ‘A Doll’s House’

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has demonstrated just how contemporary Henrik Ibsen's A Doll’s House can be. Its production of this classic play opened last weekend and continues through February 9 in the Studio Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center.

Written in 1879, Ibsen’s play has been lauded as creating one of the first feminist characters in history. It’s no surprise, then, that its initial reaction among audiences was one of shock and horror.

In typical translations from the original Norwegian, the play often has been bogged down by talky scenes that stretch the play to a running time of nearly three hours.

No longer. In Amy Herzog’s new version (which also was used in the 2023 Broadway show, starring Jessica Chastain), the onstage conversation is contemporary, brief and effective. The action seems to fly past the audience’s incredulous eyes, clocking in at just over 100 minutes (with no intermission).

The timing is brisk from the get-go, in which we meet a childlike Nora (Jennifer Vosters), who is basically a plaything for her stern but loving husband, Torvald (Josh Krause). The couple is celebrating a more stable lifestyle, now that Torvald has landed a good-paying job at a nearby bank.

The play opens in the doll’s house of the title (set design by Lisa Schlenker). The living room is circa 1879, with overstuffed furniture, antique tables and discreet, patterned wallpaper. Given the intimacy of the Studio Theatre, a tiny, decorated Christmas tree sits atop an end table.

One interesting addition to the set is the transparent walls on each side of the living room. A row of wood chairs sits just beyond the partitions, and some members of the cast sit there when not onstage. They seem to be carefully watching Nora’s every move, like members of a silent society. One senses their alertness to any deviations in Nora’s behavior beyond what is allowed for women in that time and place. The effect is creepy, but also powerful. Kudos to director Leda Hoffman for making the most of this staging device.

A Star Turn for a Film Star

It's clear why a film star such as Chastain would yearn to play Nora (indeed, she received a Tony nomination for her performance). This role is definitely the story’s centerpiece, and Nora is rarely offstage. This puts a lot on Nora’s shoulders but, In the Milwaukee Chamber production, Vosters seems in her element. She is animated, playful and sometimes giddy. She flits around the living room like a bird, and Torvald even calls her “my little bird.” In some ways Nora is much smarter than she admits, but she’s also naïve, sheltered and manipulative.

Even as a mother of two children, Nora hands over most of her maternal responsibilities to their nanny (Libby Amato). Nora has utmost trust in her nanny, as she is someone who has been part of Nora’s family for many years. The nanny still serves a maternal role in Nora’s life, as well as in her children’s lives.

Nora Has Difficulty Relating to Her Husband

Nora’s world begins and ends with pleasing her husband, an authoritative figure who demands respect, devotion and integrity. His best friend, Dr. Peter Rank (Anand Nagraj), is a frequent visitor to his home. When Torvald toils in his home office, Nora has begun to treat Dr. Rank as a confidante. Yet she harbors a secret that she feels must be hidden at all costs.

Their world is uprooted by the appearance of one of Torvald’s new employees, Nils Krogstad (Matthew Bowdren). Torvald recalls how Nils embarrassed him years ago at school, and that alone is enough for Torvald to consider firing him. A surprised Nora calls his feelings “petty,” which causes Torvald to go on the defensive. It’s only when Nora reverts to her cheerful, unthreatening persona that Torvald is able to relax. But it seems that Nils isn’t going anywhere until he enacts his revenge on Torvald.

The scenes between Nora and Torvald are skillfully rendered, exhibiting the dynamic that has kept this couple steady throughout their married life. At one point Torvald asks his wife to entertain partygoers at a nearby home. In her living room, Nora demonstrates some dance steps in a “preview” for Torvald and his chum, Dr. Rank. She wears a lovely, colorful ethnic costume (by Winter Olamina). After the party ends, Torvald boasts to his friend that his wife’s performance was a hit. It’s clear that Torvald is mostly interested in how his wife’s presentation serves to elevate their position in society.

Nora’s Friend Pleads for a Break

Another character appears, this time from Nora’s past. Her good friend Christine (Kat Wodtke) has fallen on hard times after her husband’s death. She read in the newspaper about Torvald’s new position and wonders if he could find a job for her. Nora uses this situation to deliver some snarky comments about Kristine. But she eventually goes to bat on Kristine’s behalf, and Torvald find her a position at the bank.

Another plus for this production is its emphasis on casting local actors. This cast exemplifies the impressive pool of artistic talent right in our own community. It should be noted that some of these actors have appeared at other theaters beyond Milwaukee, such as Madison’s Forward Theater Company and at American Players Theatre in Spring Green.

A Doll’s House seems particularly relevant in a time when women’s rights in the U.S. are being trimmed back by a male-dominated society. Perhaps other women will find a solution less drastic than Nora’s, when she leaves her family in order to establish her own identity. Thankfully, women have made tremendous strides since the 1800s in terms of their influence and contributions. American women have excelled in every area of endeavor formerly denied to them. This makes A Doll’s House less of a history lesson than a comment on how far we’ve come as a society. And how far we have to go.

A Doll’s House continues through February 9 at the smaller Studio Theatre, located inside the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, click online at milwaukeechambertheatre.org, or call 414-291-7800.