× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Dimonte Henning and Paulina Lule - 'A Raisin in the Sun' (2026) Dimonte Henning and Paulina Lule in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's 'A Raisin in the Sun' (2026)

Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun was the first play by a Black woman to be produced on Broadway. The year was 1959, the producers had trouble raising investors, but the play, arriving with the rise of the civil rights movement, became seminal. Two years later it was adapted into a film, starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee, in what was a rare example of a Hollywood movie on the intimate ramifications of racism from an African American perspective. The Black characters were imagined from real life.

Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Kimille Howard Director Kimille Howard

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will present A Raisin in the Sun under the direction of Kimille Howard, assistant stage director for the Metropolitan Opera and cofounder of the Black Diaspora Theatre Collective. “This is my first play by a Black playwright who’s dead. I can’t call the playwright and say, ‘What do you think?’ or ‘What did you mean by that?’” she says.

A Raisin in the Sun shows how a 1950s family in Chicago’s South Side, poor and segregated, strives to climb across the fences for a better life. The Younger family matriarch, Lena, lives in a small flat with her children, Benetha (dreaming of college) and Walter (dreaming of owning a business), along with Walter’s wife Ruth and their 11-year-old, Travis.

Howard discovered A Raisin as an undergraduate at Loyola University, and since then, has seen several produced versions, including Robert O’Hara’s sometimes meta staging for the Public Theatre. “He made distinct choices,” Howard recalls, having Walter deliver a monologue “while holding a playbill in his hand.” Howard has minimized her exposure to the film and other renditions in the run-up to her A Raisin. “I try to distance myself. I want to come to it from my own vision,” she says.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

That vision involves sticking to the script as written, albeit, Hansberry continued to rewrite it, leaving future directors with choices to make. Although the full play carries a three-hour running time, “We have the flexibility to trim. After all, we trim Shakespeare,” Howard says. Her A Raisin will clock in at two hours, 45 minutes including intermission.

Distinguished Cast, Klassic Music

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production has a distinguished cast, featuring Olivia Dawson, Kamani Graham, Dimonte Henning, Ethan Hightire, Dennis Lewis, Paulina Lule, Ken Miller and Malaina Moore with young performers Amari DeBerry and Jordan Doidge alternating as Travis. Milwaukee hip-hop artist Kellen “Klassi” Abston, whose previous work with MCT includes their 2024 production of An Iliad, will be A Raisin’s music director, helping chose sonic cues and period songs. “Music is a through-line throughout the play,” Howard says. “The Youngers have a record player and a radio—music gives them a spirit of joy.” There are musical disagreements, especially when Benetha, searching for her roots, tries to impose African drumming on her family circle.

The play takes place in the Younger’s living room. Howard explains the research conducted into Black life on Chicago’s South Side in the year of the play’s setting, 1954. “Everything was on top of everything else. The laundry line was over the kitchen sink. There was no place to get away from each other, which adds to the tension. Somebody will always overhear someone else.”

The craving for upward mobility against obstacles of class and ethnic prejudice is an almost universal American story, played out by Hansberry in a distinctly African American context. “It’s still very relevant today,” Howard says. And although the Youngers quarrel often, chaffing in the claustrophobia of their redlined apartment, “they come together as a family rather than be divided.”

When Travis tells Walter that he wants to be a bus driver when he grows up, Walter chides him to have bigger dreams.” “It’s important that the family comes together. I love the happy scenes where they forget their problems. We are still fighting that good fight for that representation—I love it that we get to show Black love on stage … We have come a long way since the play was written, but we still have far to go.”

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs A Raisin in the Sun, May 8-24 at the Milwaukee Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, visit https://www.milwaukeechambertheatre.org/a-raisin-in-the-sun