× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Jamie Mercado and Dimonte Henning in "A Gift of the Magi" - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Jamie Mercado as Della and Dimonte Henning as Jim in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's "A Gift of the Magi" (2026)

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has taken a classic Christmas tale and turned it into a charming, intimate musical adaptation in A Gift of the Magi. Based on the 1905 short story by renowned American writer O. Henry, this Magi tells the story of a young, married couple, Della and Jim. They are barely scraping by in the New York City tenements of 1908 yet are rich in terms of their love for each other.

With Christmas fast approaching, and no money for gifts, they each make huge personal sacrifices to buy the other a special gift. Keeping the sacrifices a secret from the other, Della sells her long, beautiful hair to buy Jim a costly platinum chain for his family heirloom gold pocket watch. Jim, in turn, sells that pocket watch to buy Della jeweled tortoiseshell hair combs she has longed for.

O. Henry (William Sydney Porter) was a master of wit and big on irony. And that clearly shines in this heartfelt production, with the book by James DeVita, who also co-wrote the lyrics with Josh Schmidt, the show’s music composer. Well directed by Alexander Coddington, this chamber piece is fully realized as the music and lyrics expand key moments from the original short story: how Jim and Della are so deeply in love each other in private moments and their bargaining with assorted shopkeepers in their last-minute Christmas Eve searches for the gifts. This musical Magi fleshes out the characters and makes them come alive, due in large part to the cast.

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Dimonte Henning’s Jim is as affable and easygoing and pairs nicely with Jamie Mercado’s Della. Mercado’s Della can be gentle when the moment calls for it, clever in the next when negotiating with shopkeepers. Weaving it all together is Jonathan Gillard Daly as O. Henry himself, who narrates the storyline. Daly also plays assorted other roles that interact with Jim and Della, and he slides smoothly and forth into the various shopkeepers’ personas

And then there’s the music, which provides a a graceful, supporting backdrop courtesy of Susan Nicholson, violin and Sky Vela, cello. The strings gracefully complement the score and acting that fit perfectly with the intimate setting.

Like those Wise Men (Magi) that came before them, Jim and Della learn that the receiving is in the giving. And when it comes to material gifts, all you need is love—the best gift of all.

A Gift of the Magi runs through December 8 in the Studio Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee. Run time: approximately 90 minutes including intermission. Recommended for ages 8 and older. For more information, call the Box Office at: 414-291-7800, or visit: www.milwaukeechambertheatre.org