Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s ‘I Am My Own Wife’

“Queer history is Milwaukee history,” reads a line in the foreword by Brent Hazelton, executive artistic director of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, for I Am My Own Wife. This was a familiar statement to me, for I’d had the chance this past September to attend the “Gayborhoods that are Gone” tour during Doors Open Milwaukee. By producing Doug Wright’s one-person show centering on Charlotte von Mahlsdorf’s story, MCT continues the work of unveiling histories that provide context and humanity for a community that is too often characterized flatly as new or unprecedented—not to mention doing so with a team built of local artists.

Jonathan Riker stars in the roles of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, playwright Doug Wright, his academic partner John Marks, and so, so, many more. The first transition—from Charlotte into John—caught me by surprise with its clarity as a full body and voice transformation. Each new character they introduced, no matter how fleeting their presence on stage was, had a unique physicality and tone. When individuals returned, we recognized them. Riker clearly had lived in these characters, gotten to know them, and refused to let the quick switches become a gimmick.

While Riker’s character work helped ground the play in reality, the accompanying production elements elevated the stage to match Charlotte’s worldview as the eccentric collector. The set and properties design and construction (Adam Hastings, Sarah Hunt-Frank, and Simone Tegge) for a show focused on the beauty found in rare and old sets of furniture, polyphones, and clocks, have very large shoes to fill, and the moments when those big physical pieces were allowed to shine packed the punch needed. The clever use of a painted screen in place of a back wall (mixed with some strategic lighting) made the revelations feel that much more magical.

Closet Full of Clothes

My favorite moment in the show, however, has to be when Charlotte sees the closet full of girls’ clothes and tries them on for the first time. Her face, full of joy, was made even brighter by the illumination that filled the air around her; lighting designer Maaz Ahmed managed to visually capture that sublime feeling of discovery and gender euphoria. Throughout the play, her lighting provided tonal as well as physical shifts, articulated cleanly and with no small measure of reverence, much like Charlotte’s attitude towards her museum.

While Riker’s performances simply as the one actor in a one-actor-show were impressive—speaking German in different dialects at different fluency levels!—their portrayal of Charlotte stands out, as she is, in a way, the leading lady. Riker moved through space, both the physical stage and pauses of silence, with intention. As Charlotte, they treated even the air as precious. But bubbling underneath the peculiarity of her personality was her human nature to be silly and serious and sad and confused. The turns of the play’s second act reveal to the audience the grey area in which we all live—in which Charlotte’s story had to be told.

But though she wears a black dress, Charlotte refuses to mourn in this play. She found the strength to exist during two of the most oppressive regimes in German history as herself, for herself, and yet she describes her constant bravery with humility and joy. While the end of the play features Doug Wright attempting to tie up Charlotte’s story with some sort of bow, I found the unsaid to be more impactful. For MCT to produce this play and for Milwaukee artists to throw so much of their souls into it—now, more than ever, is the time to show up to hear queer stories. Beautiful or ugly or both.

I Am My Own Wife runs through February 8th at the Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway. Purchase tickets online or by calling the box office at (414) 291-7800.