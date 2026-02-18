Milwaukee Rep Directs Focus to New Plays and Wisconsin Stories

× Expand Photo via EUA - eua.com Milwaukee Rep's Associated Bank Theater Center The Milwaukee Rep's completed Associated Bank Theater Center designed by EUA

This January, the Milwaukee Rep announced their renewed fervor in developing new plays on their stages through the John D. Lewis New Play Development Program. With a great big shiny new performance space comes the responsibility to fill it with meaningful stories that uplift theater artists on all fronts, and the Rep is ready to put in the work. In the 2026-27 season, three new plays will come to their stages: MKE MVP by Matt Zembrowski, The Cherry Tortured by Aaron Posner and Instructions for a Séance by Katie Bender. A commissioned play adaptation of Ayad Akhtar’s novel American Dervish is also in the works, written by the Milwaukee-raised writer himself, a longstanding collaborator with the Rep.

I was curious to know what this commitment to new works really looked like for the theatre itself, so I sat down with Literary Director Annika Perez-Krikorian to learn more about her role spearheading the commissioning process as well as the Rep’s ethos pertaining to play development.

“Our commissioning process is producing-forward,” she said. “We are very focused on getting the play to the stage.” Instead of festivals or staged-readings, the Rep’s end goal when working with playwrights and their new works is to bring conceptualizations fully to life—with all the sets, sounds, and lights that any play may call for. And “there’s not just one way to develop a play,” she pointed out. Whether it be ten workshops or extensive research or a trip to House on the Rock, the Rep supports their playwright partners every step of the way.

Fresh Looks at Wisconsin

In addition to commissioning works, the Rep’s program takes into account the various stages through which new plays must go: “Continued life and continued production is so important for a new play,” Perez-Krikorian told me. “It doesn’t end with a first premiere.” So, plays like The Cherry Tortured and Instructions for a Séance, though they have been produced before, still need theaters like the Rep to keep taking fresh looks at them, reimagining what their stories can tell. The Rep’s approach in both cases centers on Wisconsin culture, and audiences will have a chance to see themselves on the stage.

The Wisconsin-centric lineup was intentional, of course. “We wanted to build stories for us and what we have here,” Perez-Krikorian said. “We have such a loyal audience; let’s be here for you and reflect your community back to you in ways that don’t happen all that often. There’s a sort of myth of the Midwest that you see a lot in plays … but it’s a real place with real people who aren’t one thing or another, so we want to build plays that are about that.”

But if there’s one thing that does ring true about Wisconsinites, it’s their commitment to their teams! The commissioned musical by Matt Zembrowski, MKE MVP, chronicles the Bucks’ championship through the eyes of the fans, mining the laughter, the outrage, and the love that comes from rooting for a team so hard, you can’t help but sing.

“We’ve got to look to the horizon,” Perez-Krikorian said near the end of our conversation. “We have the responsibility to keep pushing the stories we tell and the voices we put on our stages. It’s daunting but exciting, and so exciting to do it here with a community that is so primed for it.”

With plays like McNeal, The Piano Lesson, and Ain’t Misbehavin’ closing out the 2025-26 season, the Rep is already telling great stories, but I’m certainly excited to see the new ones on their 2026-27 roster.