Milwaukee Rep Opens Season With ‘The World Goes ‘Round’

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Rep The World Goes 'Round - Milwaukee Rep Left to right: Paula Gaudier, RJ Christian, Jillian Louis, and Joe Kinosian in Milwaukee Re's 'The World Goes 'Round' at Stackner Cabaret (2026).

The Milwaukee Rep's 2026-‘27 season opener The World Goes 'Round packed over 30 songs written by the John Kander and Fred Ebb into a musical revue Sunday evening at the Stackner Cabaret.

Saving the most familiar tunes for last—“Money, Money,” “ Cabaret” and “Theme from ‘New York, New York’”—the five principal actors delivered a dizzying batch of tunes and situations ranging from humorous to heart-tugging.

Abetted by an enthusiastic audience, RJ Christian, Paula Gaudier, Joe Kinosian, Jillian Louis and Tiffany Topol sang, danced and played guitar, saxophone, clarinet, various percussion, banjolele, flute, glockenspiel and melodica among other instruments. The quintet was anchored by pianist Brett Rybakc and drummer Michael Reilly.

In the first act, over-the-top caffeinated dance steps from “Coffee in a Cardboard Cup,” paired well a tribute to the baked snacks of “Sara Lee.” Topol’s risqué “Arthur in the Afternoon” set her kimono and garter costume front and center; with no costume changes each actor appeared onstage as characteristically unique.

Expand Photo via Milwaukee Rep The World Goes 'Round - Milwaukee Cabaret RJ Christian and Tiffany Topol with Paula Gaudier (back) in the Milwaukee Rep's production of 'The World Goes 'Round' at Stackner Cabaret (2026).

Gaudier and Louis’s “Class” jabbed a tribute to uncouth behavior asking, “What became of class.” The duo would also return to duet with “The Grass Is Always Greener” updating the lyric to why envy dining at the White House when they dine on McDonald’s?

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” was a dramatic outlier and Kinosian’s “Mister Cellophane” was a humorous vignette of an inconsequential sad sack, with well-timed dramatic riffs.

Starting off innocuously enough, “The Rink”/“The Rink Dance” found Kinosian nervous about a date as, side stage, Topol laces up her roller skates in real time. Her skating becomes the tune’s centerpiece—can you imagine the talent it takes to convincingly pretend you are not able to roller skate? In front of an audience?

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A meta, self-referential tribute the hazards of theatre “Pain” (from the musical Cabaret performed this night in a cabaret setting) was a humorous gripe that which actors in the audience seemed to relate: “Why don’t they mention the pain… aches… crackles… scars… the tendon you’re certain to strain…”

The closing number “New York, New York” began with lyrics sung in different languages before blending Christian and the evening’s other voices in a fitting finale.

The World Goes ‘Round runs through Oct. 25. More info here www.milwaukeerep.com/events/the-world-goes-round