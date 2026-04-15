Milwaukee Rep Paints Frida’s ‘Self Portrait’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Vanessa Severo - 'Frida... A Self Portrait' Milwaukee Rep (2026) Vanessa Severo in 'Frida... A Self Portrait' at the Milwaukee Rep through May 17, 2026.

“Do you see a Frida in me?” Vanessa Severo asks this question at the top of her play Frida …A Self Portrait, which opened at the Milwaukee Rep’s Herro-Franke Studio Theater last week. Severo is both the playwright and the sole performer of this one-woman show that highlights the tragedies and miracles of Kahlo’s life, as well as her impact on Severo as an artist.

I noticed immediately that the edges of the stage were home to a large bedframe. Knowing woefully little about Kahlo’s life myself, I was grateful to the audience member next to me who started at this observation and promptly informed me of just how much of her life Kahlo spent bedridden. So, while the circumstances behind the scenic design are tragic, I cannot deny how clever it is. Clotheslines with various outfits (and bedsheets) draped low across the greater area of the stage, serving as characters’ costumes, props, and even a recreation of one of Kahlo’s paintings.

Severo was animated, switching from herself to Kahlo to Kahlo’s strict German father to strangers on the streets of Mexico City, pulling an iron handrail out of her own abdomen. She did so smoothly and deliberately, using the set’s costumes to varying degrees. The sequence demonstrating Kahlo’s multiple miscarriages and the subsequent suffering in her relationship with her husband Diego Rivera was particularly effective; empty of dialogue, Severo’s expression and physicality shone through as she held each piece of infants’ clothes and shied away from her own touch. Severo told the audience that she grew up dancing, and it showed in the stylism of the staging and choreography.

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Life, Creativity and Adversity

In addition to her performance, Severo’s script was strong: she weaved personal anecdotes with Kahlo’s to build a story full of life and creativity in the face of medical adversity. When introducing the history behind her own congenital disorder that left her without a fully-formed left hand, Severo describes the experimental surgery that she almost underwent as a child, saying that the surgeon’s mock-ups “... look grotesque because they are…” Turning the expectation surrounding disability on its head, Severo embraces the differences in the way she does the art she loves rather than focusing on what she could lack in the process.

Severo had clearly immersed herself in Kahlo’s life and spirit, and it was a delight to see the famed (post-mortem, of course, as Kahlo says in the play, “... women, we must have dirt thrown over our bodies before we are considered legendary”) artist brought to life with such love. While we humans are imperfect—and Kahlo is not spared this quality—Severo drills the point that some of the best art comes from the darkest of places, thereby bringing the artist back to light.

The resilience of Frida Kahlo as well as of Vanessa Severo, in whom she may have found a kindred spirit, is more than inspiring—it’s a gripping watch. Both women made the decision to tell their own story … paint their own portrait, one could say. To learn, to know a person through their own eyes first is a rare opportunity, and Severo brought both herself and Kahlo into the room with us to give those unique perspectives.

Frida …A Self Portrait runs through May 17 in the Herro-Franke Studio Theater in the Associated Bank Theater Center 108 E Wells St. To purchase tickets, visit milwaukeerep.com or call the box office at 414-224-9490.