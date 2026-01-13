Milwaukee Rep’s Charming ‘Fisherman’s Daughters’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow The Fisherman's Daughters - Milwaukee Rep - Kelly Doherty and Eva Nimmer Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents 'The Fisherman’s Daughters' in the Stackner Cabaret January 9 –March 1, 2026. Pictured L to R: Kelly Doherty, Eva Nimmer.

Nora and Sarah are sisters who’ve grown up in the idyllic scenery and small-town life of Fish Creek, Wisconsin. But like many siblings, they’re quite different.

Sarah has spent her entire life managing the family homestead, cherishing the memories of their deceased immigrant father. Nora has left for the big city and sights of Chicago to teach. And when Nora returns, what lies beneath the surface quickly rises up in the Milwaukee Rep’s charming and highly entertaining production of The Fisherman’s Daughters.

There is no sibling rivalry here; just unmet expectations, making this tight knit musical all the more “real” given Sarah’s brash personality clashing with Nora’s demure, learned approach. Enter John, the governor’s aide that wants to take over family land for what will later become Peninsula State Park, and the tug of war begins like a fisherman trying to land “the big one.”

What makes The Fisherman’s Daughters so enjoyable to watch is its ability to speak to “everyone,” despite its Wisconsin-based storyline. The looming government “shadow’ is slowly spreading across the land looking to change a cherished way of life. Either sell or imminent domain steps in—mercilessly.

Surprising Finale, Solid Performances

Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow. The Fisherman's Daughters - Milwaukee Rep (2026) Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents 'The Fisherman’s Daughters' in the Stackner Cabaret January 9 –March 1, 2026. Pictured L to R: Chase Stoeger, Kelly Doherty, Eva Nimmer, Alex Campea.

What’s truly remarkable about this production is what its creator, Katie Dahl, has achieved writing the book, music and lyrics. Set in the early 1900s, the dialogue is believable, while the music and lyrics reveal much about each character and their own personal feelings as well as the external storyline itself. It’s quite an accomplishment and makes The Fisherman’s Daughters engaging throughput as it moves toward its surprising finale.

The four characters in this talented ensemble of actors—Nora, Sarah, John and Charlie, the talkative, local delivery guy—are fully realized given the solid performances.

Kelly Doherty balances her sharp-tongued remarks with enough compassion to make Sarah someone we all know; Eva Nimmer gives Nora a quiet demeanor that is full of restraint just waiting to be released. As the governor’s “man,” Alex Campea is a delight to watch as he marvels at the natural beauty of the land while trying to do his job. And in yet another role brimming with comic relief, Chase Stoeger simply shines as the nonstop talkative Charlie, doing so many funny impressions of local townspeople that, like Sarah, we know them all already.

Director and choreographer Molly Rhôdes adeptly captures small-town closeness within this production while giving the actors wide latitude in their performances. It all works so well. And much credit goes to the two musicians who effortlessly complement the “ebb and flow” of the show—Susan Nicholson, fiddle and John Nicholson, guitar.

The Fisherman’s Daughters resonates far beyond the small town world of Fish Creek, Wisconsin. It speaks to the nature of relationships regardless of physical distance, the nature of the world that surrounds us, and ultimately, the nature of knowing we’re finally “home.”

The Fisherman’s Daughters runs through March 1 in the Stackner Cabaret. Running time: approximately 90 minutes, no intermission. Recommended for ages 10 and up. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com