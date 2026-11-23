× Expand Photo by Mikki Schaffner The cast of Heist at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park The cast of Heist at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

The “last job.” “The Big One. The heist.” And in this high-stakes mystery thriller currently unfolding on stage at The Rep, Heist means a multi-million-dollar payout for this “family of thieves.” All they have to do is heist a ruby under Mission Impossible like circumstances. It’s fast paced. It’s exciting to watch. And it’s a Heist full of Never-ending twists and turns, visually and otherwise.

The film and TV references are a perfect reference for this high-speed production, given all its cinematic visuals, fast paced cuts and contemporary dialogue. Even the high-wire acrobatics are a reminder that there are many ways to steal without ever touching the ground. An impressive feat, especially when done live on stage as in Heist.

Playwright Arun Lakra has fashioned an intriguing, all too clever who-dun-it that stealthily hides the “double-cross well inside the double cross.” And he uses a fast, shifting back and forth between present and pst to tell the story of this “family” of five who managed to pull off the caper early on. Only problem is, what they’ve purloined after all that hard work and planning is not what it appears to be. What happened? And who conned the cons?

Shifting Loyalties

Heist is as much about the mystery as to what happened to the real ruby as it is about shifting loyalties and relationships among the group. They begin to question one another and bicker among themselves as well. There’s the ringleader Marvin (Brian Vaughn), who’s handpicked them one by one: menacing tough guy Krueger (Brian Thomas Abraham); the strong-willed, physically “bendable” Angie (Jessica Fishenfeld); the tech-savvy Fiona (Angel Lin) and Angie’s (sometime) love interest, Ryan (Alex Purcell).

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Since the group still is without its original ruby “retirement fund,” they regroup and go after an even bigger heist of a renowned diamond. One slight catch: it was stolen by the notorious criminal The Spider (Kate Goehring). And requires breaking into her highly secure compound.

Director Blake Robison has a sharp (cinematic) eye for bringing Heist to the stage and keeping at moving like a high-speed train, careening toward its very clever climax. The challenge is for the audience, particularly in Act 2 with Caper #2; shifts between past and present accelerate to the point where it’s harder and harder to keep track of the action. And of course, therein lie the clues. So, if you decide to accept this “mission,” pay close attention!

Ensemble Cast

The cast truly works as an ensemble while creating their own personas: Vaughn brings a steady hand (and credible Irish accent!) to the mastermind while the others are just as solid in their roles. Given the mystery/espionage aspects of this state-of-the art drama, plenty of snarky humor abounds, which takes the edge off the (literal) high-wire tension.

There is the old English proverb, “there is no honor among thieves.” That holds oh, so true, in Heist. But this Heist makes it oh so. fun to watch and try to figure out—if you dare.

Heist runs through December 20 in the Checota Powerhouse Theater. Approximate running time: 2 hours, 15 minutes with one intermission Heist is a co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and Gulfshore Playhouse. For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761 or visit milwaukeerep.com.