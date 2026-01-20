Milwaukee Rep’s Follows the Rise and Fall of a Wall Street Giant

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow William Sturdivant, Max Wolkowitz, Edward Gero in "The Lehmann Trilogy" - Milwuakee Rep Milwaukee Repertory Theaterpresents The Lehman Trilogy in the Checota Powerhouse Theater January 13 –February 8, 2026. Pictured L to R: William Sturdivant, Max Wolkowitz, Edward Gero.

A young immigrant arrives on the docks of New York City in 1844, in search of “The American Dream.” At 21, he is alone, even more so as a Jewish man ending up in Montgomery, Alabama. His younger brothers, Emmanuel and Mayer soon follow. And in 1850 they are in business as the Lehman Brothers—selling merchandise in a dry goods store.

They would go on to create the fourth largest investment bank on Wall Street, highly successful and well respected. But, on September 15, 2008, everything changed: the firm filed for bankruptcy, triggering a massive global financial crisis. Unlike those firms that received government bailouts in future crises, the Lehman Brothers firm did indeed fail. And its story is fascinating to watch—and learn from—in the stellar production, The Lehman Trilogy by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power, at Milwaukee Rep.

The Lehman Trilogy tells the story of the rise and fall of the firm as it grows, from buying and selling cotton in the south to moving north to Manhattan and being at the forefront of “new technologies,” trains to computers. It spans many years in the telling, each of the three hour-long acts following chronologically but also emotionally. We learn the complexities of each of the brothers as well as their hidden “demons” told in the prophetic form of dreams.

Henry is the oldest, always right; Emmanuel his opposite, passionate and volatile; and then there’s Mayer, the mediating go-between, the diplomat that would serve the businesses well in their rapid rise to success.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Vision and Dedication

There is a lo

Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow William Sturdivant, Max Wolkowitz, Edward Gero in "The Lehman Trilogy" - Milwaukee Rep Milwaukee Repertory TheaterpresentsThe Lehman Trilogy in the Checota Powerhouse Theater January 13 –February 8, 2026. Pictured L to R: William Sturdivant, Max Wolkowitz, Edward Gero.

of material to grasp here.; the commerce of cotton in the mid 1800s; observing the Jewish faith in a new land; the Civil War that followed and decimated the landscapes and hundreds of thousands of lives. But what emerges triumphant is the brothers’ synergy of vision and dedication to learn and grow in the ever-changing new world they live in.

Under the seamless direction of Dan Hasse—based in the original direction by Arin Arbus—the production is its own learning experience of the firm’s roles in industries outside the worlds of banking and training.

But the entire Trilogy pivots on the highly talented trio of actors playing over 50 characters. Edward Gero (Henry), William Sturdivant (Emmanuel) and Max Wolkowitz (Mayer) are what make this production—and historically based storyline—resonate long after the finale. Playing everything from young children to coquettish women, these three are what drives the engine of this production.

Fortunately for the founding brothers and their heirs, the Lehmans were long gone from the business when the runaway train of high risk, high leverage, and little collateral crashed. By then, it was a completely different world, different business, a “new frontier” waiting to be exploited for all its worth. Which turned out, in the end, to be worthless.

The Lehman Trilogy is well-executed reminder of what happens when “The American Dream” goes astray, the relentless quest for more and more can end up being less and less until there’s nothing left. Buyer and seller beware.

The Lehman Trilogy runs through February 8 in the Checota Powerhouse Theater. Run time: approximately three hours, 40 minutes with two intermissions Recommended for ages 16 and up. This production of The Lehman Trilogy is a transfer from the Guthrie Theater (Minneapolis, MN) in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company (Washington, DC). For more information, call the Rep Box Office: 414-224-1761, or visit milwaukeerep.com