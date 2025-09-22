Music and History in MCT’s ‘Old Wicked Songs’

× Expand Old Wicked Songs banners

The set feels remarkably cozy. There’s a piano, so framed art prints on the walls and a comfy couch. A man rests at the piano. His student will arrive shortly. Things flow rather gracefully from there as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Old Wicked Songs. The man at the piano is Jody Hirsh playing Professor Mashkan, an aging Viennese vocal instructor who is forced to deal with a rather difficult student. Brett Ryback summons a great deal of restless strength in the role of Stephen, a piano prodigy who had burnt-out early. He’s having difficulty reconnecting with the piano. His frustration over having to study vocals causes considerable friction between Stephen and his instructor. Gradually the two come to understand a connection that serves as the heart of an appealing historical drama set in the 1980s. The human elements of history are vividly conjured to the stage.

The distinct mix of music and drama works remarkably well in the hands of a pair of accomplished actor/pianists. The blending of music and drama feels well-articulated and beautifully felt throughout the performance. Hirsch held incredibly dynamic energy in the role of Mashkan opening night in the place of an absent Jack Forbes Wilson. Hirsch was the scheduled understudy. He performed admirably with such intense and cleverly crafted passion. Ryback’s restless energy articulated quite well against a more steady and more stable energy being brought to the stage by Hirsch. Wilson is a remarkable actor/pianist as well with a great deal of experience. His presence was missed opening night, but Hirsch did a tremendous job on short notice.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Old Wicked Songs continues through Sunday, Oct. 5 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For ticket reservations and more, visit Milwaukee Chamber Theatre online.