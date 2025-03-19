Nemo’s Underwater Adventures ‘Cast’ a Spell on First Stage Audiences

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo at First Stage (left to right) Simone Gong-Murray and Jake Horstmeier in Disney and Pixar’s FINDING NEMO TYA. First Stage, 2025.

Undulating waves of blue and green light create a hypnotic underwater world for Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo, the latest offering by First Stage. The musical (Theatre for Young Audiences Version) opened March 8 and continues through April 6.

The show is based on the 2003 Disney/Pixar animated film Finding Nemo. The First Stage version features a book, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The book was adapted by Lindsay Anderson, with music and orchestrations adapted and arranged by Myrna Conn.

In a somewhat unusual twist, the show features the work of two directors: Jeff Frank, First Stage’s artistic director; and Michael Dean Morgan, who was responsible for creating an almost identical show for Disney World in 2006.

The First Stage production has all the bells-and-whistles one might expect from attending a show at Florida’s venerable theme park. The characters are expertly drawn, and they wear some lovely costumes (by Theresa Ham) that almost float in the breeze.

All of the characters are depicted by actors using elaborate hand puppets (by Jessee Mooney-Bullock). Hands down, it’s the puppetry that steals the show. In this undersea world (created by set designer Kristin Ellert and lighting designer Jason Fassl) the puppets display such lifelike motions that audiences of all ages are sure to be enchanted by this tale.

A Charming “Fish Story” from Head to Fin

One of the adult actors in this show is Jake Horstmeier as Marlin, Nemo’s overprotective father. Marlin, a tiny clownfish, lived with his wife in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Marlin has survived the terrible tragedy of seeing his wife, Coral (Rachael Zientek) being eaten by a larger fish. In addition, all of Nemo’s brothers and sisters, still in egg form, are carried away by the tide. Only Nemo survives. Marlin devotes his life to keeping Nemo safe.

It's no wonder that Nemo, who can’t wait to explore the rest of the ocean, feels limited by his father’s overprotective ways. Children’s roles are duplicated, and in the “Blue” cast, Nemo is portrayed by Simone Gong-Murray. The girl impresses with her ability to deliver lines (and also sing) while moving her two-handed puppet in lifelike motions. The rest of the young cast is also up to par, as they deliver wavelike movements (by choreographer Michael Dean Morgan) while speaking and/or singing.

Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo at First Stage (left to right) Karen Estrada and Ira Kindkeppel-Longden in Disney and Pixar’s FINDING NEMO TYA. First Stage, 2025.

Nemo eagerly prepares for his first day of school, despite his father’s misgivings. As Nemo makes friends with his classmates, Marlin and the other parents commiserate about how to know when it’s “the right time” for their children to take the next step toward independence. Parents in the audience will certainly relate to these experiences.

Nemo’s first day at school takes an unexpected turn, after he is caught in a net and transported by boat to Sydney. Marlin launches a rescue mission with the “help” of an enthusiastic but absent-minded Dory (wonderfully captured by skilled actor Karen Estrada).

As Marlin and Dory make their way toward Sydney, they encounter a number of strange undersea creatures. One of them is Bruce (Zach Thomas Woods), an enormous shark who is committed to treating fish “as friends, not food.” (Only the sharks’ heads appear as puppets.)

A large stingray, by the name of Professor Ray (Chase Stoeger), also stands out as Nemo’s teacher.

Nearly the entire cast is required to put together the pieces of a giant sea turtle named Crush. He seems to have picked up an accent from Southern California waters, and his favorite word is “dude.”

This production displays high quality in every aspect, from fine performances to the excellent work of its technical and artistic staff. It’s certainly worthwhile to being immersed in the undersea adventures of Finding Nemo for about 75 minutes.

Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo continues through April at the Todd Wehr Theater at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, click online at FirstStage.org, call 414-273-2964, or visit the box office at 929 W. Water St.