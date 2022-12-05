No ‘Humbug’ at the Rep’s ‘Christmas Carol’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow Matt Daniels and Mark Corkins in the Milwaukee Rep's 'A Christmas Carol' Matt Daniels and Mark Corkins in the Milwaukee Rep's 'A Christmas Carol'

“There’s no such thing as ghosts. Humbug!”

Those (in)famous words can only mean one thing: Christmastime is near. And that means ... Ebenezer Scrooge is back! And we find his crotchety miserly self in a splendid and delightful production of the Milwaukee Rep’s annual A Christmas Carol. And oh, what fun it is to watch as Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas while being visited by, that’s right, ghosts. Three to be exact.

What makes this year’s production one of its very best is there’s a new Scrooge on the block. Veteran actor/performer/director Matt Daniels creates a Scrooge so three-dimensional, so very human, that he makes the two hours, eight minutes (with one intermission) fly by like Santa in the Christmas Eve starry night.

We all know the storyline: Scrooge is mean and nasty and miserly to everyone, particularly his devoted, kind assistant, Bob Cratchit. His former business partner in life, Jacob Marley, visits him as a suffering ghost and warns Scrooge of a chance to redeem himself. But only if he’s visited by, what else? Ghosts.

And while we root for his redemption, Mark Clements’ concise adaptation (along with his well-paced direction) encourages the audience to directly participate adding to the fun and inevitably, the long-waited positive outcome for Scrooge.

Daniels’ Scrooge is fascinating to watch; Scrooge laughs at his own cruelty to others; shows fear and vulnerability when he’s alone; demands and begs for pity; even kicks up his heels when happy. And when the various ghosts “take flight” with Scrooge through the nighttime air, Daniels even transforms his body, a floating still life.

Photo by Michael Brosilow Todd Denning in the Milwaukee Rep's 'A Christmas Carol' Todd Denning in the Milwaukee Rep's 'A Christmas Carol'

The rest of this 38-member ensemble is just as good with standouts including veteran local actors James Pickering (Mr. Fezziwig) opposite Carrie Hitchcock (Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Dilber), Mark Corkins (Ghost of Marley), Todd Denning (Ghost of Christmas Present), and Tami Workentin (Ghost of Christmas Past) and Reese Madigan (Bob Cratchit) among others.

As Scrooge’s nephew, Fred, Jordon Anthony Arredondo brings a remarkable vulnerability and thoughtfulness to the role, as he tries—repeatedly—to reconnect with his estranged relative. (Arredondo’s beautifully nuanced performance is an all too realistic reminder to others who suffer the same fate at the holidays.)

And there are many other touching moments as well, particularly with Lainey Techtmann’s moving portrayal of Tiny Tim. Joyful music and spirited celebration are a big part of this Christmas Carol and Techtmann’s clear, delicate vocals singing about the “wish to walk” counterbalance that with a child’s simple yet serious wish. Tugging at the heartstrings brought about plenty of sniffles in the opening night audience. And deservedly so.

And when Ebenezer Scrooge finally embraces the true meaning of Christmas, he learns that there is so much more to the holiday than just a visit from three ghosts. It’s about the peace and contentment that reside within us at Christmas—and all year long. This A Christmas Carol is a joyous celebration of that spirit for the holiday season—and beyond.

A Christmas Carol runs through Dec. 24 at the Pabst Theater, 144 E. Wells St. Recommended for ages six and up. For more information, call: 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.