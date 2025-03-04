One Actor and the Audience in ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

× Expand Photo by Ross Zentner Elyse Edelman in 'Every Brilliant Thing'

It all begins with this: “Number one. Ice cream.”

And from there, the list grows and grows in Every Brilliant Thing, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s newest offering which involves just one actor onstage, but the entire audience as well.

Written by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donhoe, Every Brilliant Thing tells the story of one person’s attempt to cheer up her suicidal mother by making a list of life’s “brilliant” experiences. The list gets posted everywhere her mother can see them. And it keeps growing and growing throughout their lives, from a seven-year old’s perspective into adulthood.

What’s so refreshing and innovative about the play is its even balance between comedy and drama, given the topic. In addition, the lights remain up through the performance as the audience is a key, critical part of the show.

Two actors alternate performances; at opening weekend’s Sunday matinee, veteran Milwaukee actor Elyse Edelman took center stage and set it well before the play began.

Brilliant Thing List

Part of the charm of Every Brilliant Thing is watching Edelman going around and handing out cards with numbers and a phrase. When she calls out a number, the audience member holding it reads it aloud. And that is just one “thing” on the “brilliant thing” list. As audience members are asked to come play a role—father, partner, doctor, counselor—we see how the list affects not only the child/adult and parents, but ourselves as the audience. The list is hopeful, positive, encouraging and in its own way, transforming.

Edelman’s performance is so natural and exuberant that it’s easy to overlook how well she holds the stage—and audience—throughout the 75-minute (no intermission) production. She is funny, serous, spontaneous and moves effortlessly throughout the entire space as if it’s her living room.

Credit goes to Director Molly Rhode who uses the theater-in-the-round space so effectively that all four sides of the audience always has some view of the actor. No easy feat but it’s put to good use in this show.

Eventually the list grows and grows as we learn about both parents, the actor’s partner and life’s events that happen along the way.

And as the list eventually meets its goal (one million) the sheer joy found within it is that life, nodded, does good on. And regardless of the experiences we encounter along life’s journeys, Every Brilliant Thing is a timely reminder of the simply joys that make the journey so worthwhile—like ice cream.

Every Brilliant Thing runs through March16 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center/Goodman Mainstage Hall, 325 W. Walnut St., Downtown Milwaukee. Running time: 75 minutes, no intermission. Please note: two actors, James Carrington and Elyse Edelman, alternate performances. For more information, call: 414-291-7800 or visit: milwaukeechambertheatre.org.