One Day Sale for Milwaukee Rep’s New Musical

× Expand Prelude to a Kiss banner

It’s a deal that you’ll fall head over heels for - mark your calendars to save 30% on adult tickets for Prelude to a Kiss a musical on Monday, June 17.

For one day only, theatergoers can use code KISS to get first access to the best seats for this world premiere romantic comedy that follows Peter and Rita, a young couple on a fantastic journey of self-discovery. After a kiss from a mysterious stranger at their storybook wedding, Peter discovers that the woman by his side is not who she seems to be, setting off a chain of events that will test the boundaries of true love.

×

The creative team for this fairy tale love story is led by playwright Craig Lucas who has written the book for five Broadway musicals including The Light in the Piazza, An American in Paris, and the recent hit Days of Wine and Roses, a New York Times Critics’ Pick that received three 2024 Tony Award nominations.

Lucas has updated his 1988 Tony and Pulitzer Prize-nominated play of the same name into the book for Prelude to a Kiss a musical and is joined by acclaimed songwriters Daniel Messé (Amélie) and Sean Hartley (Little Women the Musical) in creating a modern piece that updates the story into present day.

×

In the years following the hit play, Prelude to a Kiss also received 1992 feature film adaptation, written by Lucas and starring Meg Ryan and Alec Baldwin. Critic Roger Ebert called it “gentle and moving” with “genuine emotional power.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The musical adaptation received development as a co-production between Milwaukee Rep and the Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory, located just 45 minutes south east of Los Angeles, where it delighted audiences during its debut run earlier this year. Critics praised it as “genuinely charming” and “blessed with clever, melodic, mood-setting songs” (BroadwayWorld) with “a book that will have you reflecting on the very meaning of love.” (StageSceneLA)

×

Audiences in the greater Milwaukee area will be among the first in the country to have a chance to see this new show when it comes to the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Sept. 10 to Oct. 19. Like many productions in Milwaukee Rep’s 2024/25 Season, Prelude to a Kiss a musical will be held outside of Milwaukee Rep’s Wells St. location in downtown Milwaukee, as construction on the new Associated Bank Theater Center continues through fall 2025.

Theatergoers can get first access to tickets for Prelude a Kiss a musical with code KISS to save 30%* on adult tickets during Milwaukee Rep’s one day sale on Monday, July 17. The sale begins at 7am online at milwaukeerep.com and 9am by phone through the Milwaukee Rep Ticket Office at 414-224-9490. (*Some restrictions apply.)