‘Perhaps’ Family, Connection, Identity?

× Expand Photo by Mitt Mott Perhaps - The Young Theologians (2026) 'Perhaps' performed by The Young Theologians (2026).

Voices echo out of a coffee can that rests atop a milk crate in front of a toilet in an alleyway behind a couple of dumpsters. This is Perhaps, an absurdist drama by M. Casanova and Mitt Babydoll that touches on many different themes. Pulver “Paradox” portrays the voice of a father. “Careful” Catlett plays the voice of the mother. Father and mother had split-up years ago. He’s been raising the son in a men’s restroom. She’s been raising the daughter in a women’s restroom. Over the course of the half hour drama, questions arise. Is he really raising the son? Is she really raising the daughter? All of the dialogue echoes out of a coffee can amidst the sounds of passing traffic echoing through the alley. Sometimes the dialogue is lost in distortion. Sometimes it is as clear as a day that is rapidly fading into night.

Opening night for the show wasn’t originally intended on being in an alley, but the alley added to the experience of the experimental nature of a play about the family, a search for connection and the nature of gender identity. It’s a drama set on the edges of conception and human connection. Before the show, performers ushered audience members into the alley from the street as they showed-up. They sat behind an audience that faced the coffee can, the milk crate, the toilet that formed a kind of art installation through which plot, reason and emotion resonated. No actors were visible for the full half hour duration of the drama. There was a haunting sense of distance about it all that echoed well into the night.

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The world premiere of Perhaps ran for one weekend only. It was a free show. The show was supported by the Young Theologians Group and Mitchell Street Arts. For more information on Mitchell Street Arts, visit them online.