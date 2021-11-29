Plenty of Laughs with Cold War Parody ‘Red Herring’

× Expand Photo Credit: Mark Frohna

Next Act Theatre is serving up a classic screwball comedy over the holiday season with Michael Hollinger’s Red Herring, which parodies the 1950s Cold War of America versus the Commies. Throw in a mysterious dead body floating in the Boston harbor, a love story (of sorts) between Joseph McCarthy’s daughter and a Soviet spy dealing in stolen microfilm and the chase is on! At least for the next two hours (with 15-minute intermission).

Red Herring is parody of the Raymond Chandleresque ‘50s film noir and with plenty of farce thrown in to take the multiple storylines over the top with an emphasis on “silly.” There’s the “shootout” at the bridal shop, the dueling confessionals between sinners with the increasingly frustrated priest stuck in between and the too-pat ending. But lurking in the dark shadows of this cat and mouse cop caper are some nice performances and funny dialogue.

As Lynn, the not so innocent daughter of Wisconsin’s very own Joseph McCarthy, Eva Nimmer is at turns a supposedly too proper schoolgirl suddenly sultry seductress playing nicely off Zach Thomas Woods’ not so stealthy Russian spy. Woods brings a remarkable depth to the young, nervous agent as well as the lesser roles he covers (coroner, Woody). These two fine young actors anchor Red Herring along with Dylan Bolin’s tough talking FBI agent, Kelly Doherty’s very funny takes on Mrs. McCarthy, a bridal shop owner and hard-bitten landlady. Mary McDonald Kerr and Bo Johnson round out this solid cast with Next Act Artistic Director David Cescarini directing this spoof which leaves the audience guessing until the very end, laughs and all.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Red Herring runs through Dec. 19 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For more information, call: 414-278-0765 or visit the Next Act Theatre website.