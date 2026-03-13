Puppet Troupe Angry Young Men Gears Up for 2-Day Tour

× Expand Photo courtesy of Angry Young Men The Full Frontal Puppets The Full Frontal Puppets

In celebration of World Puppetry Day, Milwaukee’s beloved puppet troupe Angry Young Men is gearing up for a two-day tour with its live comedy sketch series, Full Frontal Puppetry. Combining pop culture and political satire with musical numbers and surreal silliness, Full Frontal Puppetry is “rated PG-13 for puppet gore and adolescent mindsets.” Angry Young Men’s first show takes place Friday, March 20 at Amorphic Beer (3700 N. Fratney St.) in Riverwest with the second on Saturday, March 21 at Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery (917 W. Juneau Ave.). Both shows start at 7 p.m.

With roots traced back to 2007, Angry Young Men consistently evolves with new material and cast members. Founding member Billy Ray Olsen channels his character Lumpy to describe the troupe, “A puppet show is like a living thing—it grows and learns, with new artists and characters constantly being drawn into it. And it keeps growing! Ever bigger, always hungering, feeding on everything in its path—there’s no stopping it! It’s coming right for us! Run for your life!”

He adds, “Also, we bought a miniature fog machine, so that should be fun.” The two-day tour will consist of mostly new material—and a few classic bits—with the usual Full Frontal Puppetry suspects. Lumpy mentions that no gluten, no filler, no GMO’s and only slight traces of human flesh will be involved.

Zany Extravaganza

Joining Angry Young Men for the zany extravaganza is Madison-based comedian, clown and physical performer Lauren Cahillane as the troupe’s human guest host, with additional southeastern Wisconsin-based guest puppeteers Jill Frederickson, Michael Pettit and Kelsey Taylor partaking in the fun as well.

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Lumpy concludes, “I assure your dear readers that in a world where the rule of law has gone kaputt, adult puppet sketch variety shows remain your best entertainment value! A-la-zoot!”

Tickets are $20 each, available at the door.