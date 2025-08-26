Racine Theatre Guild Reminds Us of ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Racine Theatre Guild The Importance of Being Earnest - Racine Theatre Guild Dr. Chasuble (David Crowley) discusses his ideals for ceremonial moments in the church (left to right: Connor Blankenship, Andrea Bullar, Emily Mueller, Robert Kroes, Alexandria Eggert).

Oscar Wilde’s witty verse and prose, his widely heralded aesthetic of beauty, elevated him to stardom on the world stage years before he enjoyed success on stage. He finally found his theatrical stride with Lady Windermere’s Fan (1892), A Woman of No Importance (1893), An Ideal Husband (1895) and finally, his most beloved comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest (1895).

The Racine Theatre Guild opens its 2025-26 season with The Importance of Being Earnest. The long running company, established in 1938, produced Earnest in 1955 and 1978. “We felt it was time to bring it back,” says Douglas Instenes, the Guild’s artistic and executive director.

The protagonists of The Importance of Being Earnest are a pair of affluent young sports leading double lives to evade unwanted obligations. Wilde’s comedy of social manners and mores was a gentle spoof of Victorian society delivered with a lightness of touch Mozart could appreciate. Elegant and theatrically dexterous, Earnest displays Wilde’s love of paradox and keen perception of human folly.

Enduring Comedy

Why has this play endured above Wilde’s other productions? What other comedy from 1895 remains in the repertoire across the world? “Pretending to be someone you're not, relates to our present concerns with social media,” Instenes explains. “Also, as every generation has done, we question the societal norms of the time. We fight against the expectations the older generation has of the youth. The play was originally titled A Trivial Comedy for Serious People. That sums it up. People are so concerned with trivial matters—they have forgotten what is really important. The Importance of Being Earnest, is just that. We all need to be earnest. And the best way to make your point, is through comedy.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The importance of the Racine Theatre Guild? “Thousands of children took their first theatre class at the Guild,” Instenes says. “Each year 30-40,000 people attend one of our many shows, concerts or events. We serve as rental facilities for other groups and provide technical services and expertise to help other local theaters. While the Theatre does employ a few professionals, we are mainly a volunteer organization. Our mission is to provide our community with a creative outlet, and lasting memories.”

The Guild has a mainstage season of eight shows. “Our mission is to ‘light up lives at all stages’ which translate into providing a wide range of theatrical offerings,” Instenes continues. “We have something for everyone. So we try to have a few musicals, different types of comedies, mysteries, and the occasional drama or period piece. If someone doesn't like one of our shows, we explain that is why we have a diverse season. You are bound to love a few of the others.”

Instenes’ last thought on Being Earnest: “Good comedies never go out of style.”

Racine Theatre Guild presents The Importance of Being Earnest, Sept. 5-21 at 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. For tickets and more information, visit racinetheatre.org.