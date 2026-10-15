Renaissance Theaterworks’ Artistic Director Emily Trask on Caring and ‘Great White Throne’

Expand Photo Courtesy of Renaissance Theaterworks Emily Trask

“It’s about what would happen if a deacon’s wife and a pastor’s wife walked into a bathroom.” That’s how Renaissance Theaterworks’s new artistic director Emily Trask begins her description of this season’s opener, Great White Throne.

We giggle at that over coffee on Brady Street. “These women have never met,” she continues, avoiding spoilers. “The deacon’s wife is stopping by the parsonage to return a casserole dish to the preacher’s wife. She sees the door to the house open, and the keys still in the door. She hears a scream from inside, runs in and sees the pastor’s wife seated at her vanity in this perfect pink bathroom. She’d just had a call from her husband and all hell breaks loose.”

Gripped, I gobble coffee cake. “They both have coffee,” she continues. “Maybe a little vodka ends up in that coffee, and walls come tumbling down. It’s really funny but also like a dark night of the soul. It explores women’s roles and relationships in the Evangelical Church. It’s based on real experience because Milwaukee playwright Cara Johnston was raised in the Evangelical Church. She handles it really humanly.”

World Premiere Wisconsin

The production is part of the statewide World Premiere Wisconsin festival. “I’ve been on this job for a whole two and half months,” says the new artistic director. “I’m figuring out all the things I don’t know. But starting with a world premiere of a play by a Milwaukee playwright that was developed in Renaissance’s annual New Play Festival? What a way to kick off a season!”

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Suzan Fete, Renaissance’s co-founder and artistic director for 33 years, chose the plays, casts, directors and designers for her farewell season. Trask describes her own responsibility as caring for each facet and deepening her knowledge of this company she’s loved for years. “This whole season takes you off the map to places like the perfect pink bathroom of a pastor’s wife,” she says.

Milwaukee actors Libby Amato and Marcella Kearns play the wives. Milwaukee Rep associate producer María Amenábar Farias directs. Together, they workshopped the script with Johnston in Renaissance’s 2025 “Br!NK New Play Festival.”

“I mean, we could’ve sold tickets to the first reading,” Trask continues. “Also, it wasn’t until Cara acted in the ‘Br!NK Festival’ years ago that she thought ‘maybe I should write a play’ and found her voice as a playwright. Giving her new play its world premiere feels meant-to-be.”

English + Psych = Theater

Trask was raised in Manitowoc, spent two years of college at the UW extension there, then transferred to Grinnell in Iowa, she says, “to get away from home. I was an English and Psych major. Put them together and you get theater.”

Accordingly, she switched to theater and literature majors, did professional acting while still a college undergrad, and got an acting internship at the Milwaukee Rep upon graduation.

“The Rep was my Milwaukee entry point,” she says. “I got into the community and saw just mind-blowing theater. I call it ‘artistic retina burns,’ like when you look at the sun, then look away and still see the imprint. There were significant retina burns at Next Act and Renaissance that shifted what I thought theatre could do. Then understanding that at Renaissance it was women behind the table?!” She enacts her speechlessness.

She earned an MFA from Yale, worked consistently as actor, and became a company member at Houston’s Alley Theatre briefly. “But I always knew there were more branches to my tree,” she says. “Opportunities for women in the theatre field, especially back in 2003, were pretty limited. Acting became for me a wonderful way into play development and directing, and from there to artistic leadership.”

The Milwaukee Rep was once again key. During her internship, she’d become close friends with associate artists Deborah Staples and John Daly. They urged her to accept an offer from the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Santa Monica, the company she’s just resigned from after eight years of work.

Tied to Milwaukee

“The PCPA is a cool hybrid of professional regional theater and a two-year conservatory training program,” she explains. “They offered me a resident artist position and a job teaching Shakespeare. Within the first year, I added the literary manager hat, and a few years later came on board as associate artistic director. And I still got to teach Shakespeare!”

“I’ve always felt tied to Milwaukee, like I was gathering information and experience to eventually bring home. I was lucky enough to keep dear friends here. When I heard that Suzan might be looking to retire, they encouraged me to look into it. It was the mission of the company, and the impact it had on me when I was starting out, that pulled me in. To get to carry that torch forward? It’s a reason to get out of bed every morning.”

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“Great White Throne” runs Oct. 17-Nov, 8 at the theater Renaissance shares with Next Act at 225 S. Water St. For dates, times, and tickets call 414-278-0765 or visit boxoffice@nextact.org