Renaissance Theatreworks’ Hair-raising ‘Switzerland’ is Perfect Halloween Treat

Not everything ghoulish pops out from behind a door with a knife, or otherwise uses spectacular movie effects to spark one’s sense of terror. Although there’s nothing inherently “spooky” about Switzerland by Renaissance Theaterworks, the play is certain to create a sense of unease in audiences. Switzerland opened last weekend as the fall season opener by Renaissance Theaterworks, and it continues through November 9.

Even the title, Switzerland, sounds pretty, well, neutral. It suggests a snowy wonderland built in the shadow of the Alps. But looks are deceiving, as the audience discovers when a well-known crime writer is visited in her Switzerland bungalow by a young, handsome stranger.

The writer is none other than real-life Patricia Highsmith. She first achieved notoriety for her novel, Strangers on a Train, which was turned into a film by Alfred Hitchcock. But modern audiences would probably link her more readily with the film The Talented Mr. Ripley. The film stars Matt Damon as the character in the title, and he plays off a starry cast that includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Cate Blanchett and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. The film is based on a series of Highsmith’s books that feature Tom Ripley as the main character.

A Woman of Myriad Contradictions

In this play by Joanna Murray-Smith, she plumbs the contradictions in Highsmith’s life. Highsmith is far from what one would consider a sympathetic character. In her conversations with the young, male intruder, she appears cranky, cantankerous, insulting and off-putting. Much of her dialogue emerges between her incessant scotch drinking and cigarette smoking (herbal cigarettes are used here, of course). She’s not afraid to use some salty language for effect.

Highsmith is bitter about many things, including America’s literary scene in the mid-1990s. She dismisses it as a white male writer’s “club” includes Kurt Vonnegutt, Thomas Wolfe and Norman Mailer. (Audiences who are unfamiliar with these literary lions will still get the gist of what annoys Highsmith.) As a female writer, Highsmith feels intensely underappreciated in the U.S.

As a result, Highsmith has cut herself off from America and modern culture. When the stranger offers to show her a magazine cover featuring Nicole Kidman, Highsmith barks, “who’s that?” When he gently mentions that she’s married to Tom Cruise, she spits out, “Who’s that?”

The young man is upfront about his objective: he wants her (or his publishing house wants her) to write a last Ripley novel. He knows she is in ill health, and he feels—or his publishing house feels—that she might want to re-engage with her most famous character once again. This idea does not get a warm reception from Highsmith. She believes her publishers are more interested in profit than prosperity. While she mulls over his offer, she allows him to spend the night in her home.

Things that Go Bump in the Night

Switzerland earns its chops as a top-notch thriller, with myriad surprises and a great deal of suspense. Almost immediately, things don’t add up. The stranger, who goes by the name of Edward (Miles Blue) carries no more than a very small suitcase. Yet his outfits over the course of three days change dramatically. His clothing becomes softer, more tailored and more sophisticated (costumes by Jason Orlenko). And his understanding of French words improves dramatically, too. In short, he may not be the rube that Highsmith dismisses him to be.

He wakes up from his first night in the house with a red gash across his neck. When Highsmith asks him what happened, he gives a reason that may not be entirely true.

As for Patricia Highsmith (Chicago actor Linda Reiter), she embodies all the contradictions that Highsmith was known for. Although she can often be quite dark, she is also incredibly funny. She blames her personality on her upbringing, although that admission can’t entirely explain her foul language and brutish manner.

As craftily directed by veteran actor and director Laura Gordon, the two characters eventually become well-matched. When Edward shows his deep knowledge of some antique weaponry, Highsmith is clearly impressed. The “décor” of her house includes a selection of framed swords, knives and guns. (Credit goes to set designer Lauen Nichols and lighting designer Noele Stollmack for creating this lovely backdrop to the action.)

The game between these characters balances on the fact that Edward knows a lot more about Highsmith than she does about him. He works to keep it that way.

Switzerland brims with excellent dialogue, and the two talented actors make the most of it. For those itching for some deeper, darker fare than one might encounter elsewhere, this Wisconsin premiere might be the perfect solution. The play runs 95 minutes, with a brief intermission.

While some cagey observers may catch on to where the play is heading, others might find themselves completely in the dark. It’s all part of the theatrical suspense that Renaissance does so well in Switzerland.

“Switzerland” runs through November 9 at the same theater that is the home of Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. For tickets, visit rtwmke.org, or call the box office at 414-278-0765.