Romantic Comedy ‘As You Like It’ Opens APT’s Season

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow As You Like It - American Players Theatre 2026 American Players Theatre's production of 'As You Like It' (2026)

Just as trees begin to leaf out as spring turns to summer, so does American Players Theatre (APT) turn to Shakespeare when opening its summer season.

This year is no exception. Shakespeare’s rich, romantic comedy, As You Like It, has returned to open APT’s 47th summer season. This comedy is part of nearly a half-dozen plays which are now open in both the indoor and outdoor APT theaters in Spring Green. As You Like It will continue performances in the Hill Theatre through October 4.

APT carries an extra glow this season, with its distinction of winning the 2026 Tony Award for Regional Theatre. This is a regional theater’s highest honor, and it is presented by the Tony Awards Committee to recognize a theater’s ongoing commitment to producing quality work. APT is the first Wisconsin theater to receive this award.

Romantic Comedy Favorite

Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow As You Like It - American Players Theatre 2026 Sola Thompson, Samantha Newcomb, and Elizabeth Ledo in American Players Theatre's 'As You Like It' (2026)

One of APT’s Shakespeare favorites is As You Like It, and the current production delights in every way. The natural surroundings of Spring Green’s outdoor theater offer a lush outdoor landscape for this return to Shakespeare’s Forest of Arden, where much of As You Like It occurs.

Like another of Shakespeare’s best-known works, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the forest in As You Like It is a place of harmony, beauty, escape and illusion. But first, As You Like It begins at court, where jealousy, suspicion and power coincide. It’s not a happy place. In contrast, the forest seems far more relaxed and comfortable for the characters who wind up there.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

There’s also so much lust and love in the forest that one wonders if there’s something in the water.

When we first meet two of the main characters, Orlando and Oliver, they are wrestling each other. The cause of this fight is jealousy between brothers. The younger brother (Derrick Moore as a dashing Orlando) wants his share of his father’s inheritance, which the older brother refuses to deliver. In his mind, Oliver resents his younger brother’s popularity. (Oliver is played by the equally dashing Rasell Holt).

Large Cast, Many Twists

Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow As You Like It - American Players Theatre Elizabeth Ledo, Samantha Newcomb, Sola Thompson and Nate Burger in American Players Theatre's 'As You Like It' (2026)

This is a very large cast, and quite a complex plot. In addition to Orlando and Oliver, the main female characters include Rosalind (a fetching Samantha Newcomb), and her best friend, Celia (a saucy Sola Thompson). They flee to the forest, but not before Rosalind switches into men’s clothing (for personal safety). In the wink of an eye, she becomes Ganymede, a man. They also persuade a philosophical court jester, Touchstone (Elizabeth Ledo), to join them.

Director Laura Rook uses Rosalind’s female to male transition to get as many laughs out this situation as possible. Once in the presence of other men, Rosalind/Ganymede “behaves” in a manner she considers to be manly.

Looking back briefly to Celia, Ganymede gives her a “I can’t believe I’m getting away with this” look. It’s among the many humorous moments to be mined here.

When Ganymede meets Orlando, the latter confesses his inability to find the right words to say to Rosalind. Ganymede offers to play a faux Rosalind, so Orlando will develop some practice wooing her. He agrees.

Despite Rosalind’s male attire, it’s clear that she and Orlando are falling deeply in love. These two actors do a great job of creating chemistry between them.

But love abounds throughout the play. There’s also an unrequited love trio: Silvius, a peasant (Josh Krause), who falls in love with the dismissive Phoebe (Emma Schuld). His confessions of love fall flat. Instead, Phoebe only has eyes for the (horrified) Ganymede. Happily, Shakespeare is more than equipped to solve this puzzling predicament.

It should be mentioned that As You Like It also contains one of Shakespeare’s most famous monologues, “All the world’s a stage,” which is nicely delivered by the melancholy Jaques (David Daniel).

There’s Love in the Air

Before the play ends, there’s even more romance in store. The faithful Touchstone gets in on the action. He eventually falls for a young shepherdess, Audrey (Hannah Ruwe). While praising her, Touchstone also confesses that he finds her plain looking and stupid. He considers these attributes essential, he says, to dispel any illusions he may have about love.

The cast (about 30 actors) is supported by top-notch production elements, including a simple-but-effective set (by Lawrence E. Moten III and Daniel Allen) beautifully lit (by Michael A. Peterson). Intimacy, fight and movement direction is provided by Jeb Burris, with spectacular costumes by Rachel A. Healy and appropriate choreography by Becca Broh. The play features spritely original music and sound design by Andrew Hanson, with music direction by Camela Widad.

The play’s finale includes a massive puppet (by Rachel Anne Healy) that caps an entertaining performance.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

All in all, it takes a theater company of APT’s size, talent and attention to detail to make this play shine (in the afternoon or, better yet, under the stars at night). Please note that there’s still plenty of time to add an APT visit to your summer calendar.

As You Like It is performed in the outdoor Hill Theater through October 4 at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. The play runs almost 3 hours, with one intermission. For tickets, go online to americanplayers.org, or call the box office at (608) 588-2361.